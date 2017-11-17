Helping Hand - Homeward Bound 5k Institute for Human Services Benefit 2017

This week Helping Hand welcomes back Claire Cutler, one of the hosts of the Homeward Bound Thanksgiving 5k  to end homelessness in Hawaii. It benefits area homeless service provider IHS, the Institute for Human Services. Hawaii is home to the worst homeless crisis anywhere in the United States per capita. Open to individuals and families of runners, joggers and walkers, it happens in Honolulu Thanksgiving morning at 7 a.m. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with event co-host, Punahou School student Claire Cutler.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature airing statewide on HPR1 stations as part of our afternoon drive broadcast of All Things Considered, and then appearing online here, where all of our Helping Hand segments are archived. Every week, Helping Hand puts the spotlight on an organization, topic or event that offers assistance to the disabled and others among the most vulnerable.   

