Helping Hand - Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu 2017

Helping Hand - January 27, 2017 radio feature with Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu

Helping Hand - January 27, 2017 complete interview with Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu

This week on Helping Hand we are welcoming back Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu to discuss their current invitation to children from across the state to submit artwork to its “Under the Sea” Art Contest for the design of the new EOS imaging system there. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Angela Keen, Public Relations at Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu.

Contact Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu:

Website: shrinershonolulu.org

Phone: (808) 941-4466

Find then on Youtube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

