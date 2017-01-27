Helping Hand - Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu 2017

By 2 minutes ago

Credit courtesy of Nik Lacchin

This week on Helping Hand we are welcoming back Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu to discuss their current invitation to children from across the state to submit artwork to its “Under the Sea” Art Contest for the design of the new EOS imaging system there. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Angela Keen, Public Relations at Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature airing Fridays on HPR1 stations as part of our afternoon drive broadcast of All Things Considered, and then appearing online here, where all of our Helping Hand segments and resources are archived online. Helping Hand puts the spotlight on an organization, topic or event in the community that offers assistance to the disabled and others among the most vulnerable. 

Contact Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu:

Website: shrinershonolulu.org

Phone: (808) 941-4466

Find then on Youtube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Find all the previous Helping Hand segments here.

 

       

