Helping Hand - Waikiki Health 2017

This week Helping Hand welcomes back Waikīkī Health. According to their website, everyone is welcome to receive quality health care that’s been in operation since 1967, and have a number of ways they help support the most vulnerable through medical and social services provided at a number of Honolulu area clinics. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Waikīkī Health CEO Sheila Beckham.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature on HPR.

Contact Waikiki Health:

Website: waikikihealth.org

Email: information@waikikihealth.org

Phone: (808) 922-4787 (for the primary clinic, where they can direct your call)

Find them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Find the Helping Hand archive of all segments here. 

          

