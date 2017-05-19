Helping Hand - Waikiki Health 2017

Helping Hand - May 19 2017 radio feature with Waikiki Health

Helping Hand - May 19 2017 complete interview with Waikiki Health

This week Helping Hand welcomes back Waikīkī Health. According to their website, everyone is welcome to receive quality health care that’s been in operation since 1967, and have a number of ways they help support the most vulnerable through medical and social services provided at a number of Honolulu area clinics. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Waikīkī Health CEO Sheila Beckham.

Helping Hand is a weekly feature on HPR. Each Friday afternoon, Helping Hand puts the spotlight on an organization, topic or event that offers assistance to the disabled and others among the most vulnerable during the afternoon drive broadcast of All Things Considered, and then they’re archived here.

Contact Waikiki Health:

Website: waikikihealth.org

Email: information@waikikihealth.org

Phone: (808) 922-4787 (for the primary clinic, where they can direct your call)

Find them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

