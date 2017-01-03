Honokaʻa's Cultural Heritage Center

By 9 minutes ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

One of Hawai‘i’s learning centers is near the northeast coast of Hawai‘i Island. The University of Hawai‘i at Hilo offers courses for credit and for lifelong learning at its adjunct location in Honoka‘a. But it’s also home to some remarkable cultural and historical artifacts of North Hawai‘i. HPR contributing reporter Sherry Bracken has more from Hawai‘i Island. 

For more than 40 years, the Honoka‘a Hospital served the medical needs of the local community. The hospital closed in the mid-1990’s, when Hāmākua Sugar shut down. Today it’s home to the North Hawai‘i Education and Research Center. Momi Naughton is the Director of the Heritage Center.

Momi:   “The Heritage Center or museum was conceived since the 1970s. Someplace where they could celebrate their heritage and honor those who came before.  There’s a superficial concept about what local residents are all about.  The whole emphasis is for a more realistic view of a community’s heritage.”

Naughton says their material has come from the community.

Momi:   “We needed to give a little smattering of the different ethnic groups that have come to our area.  We have everything from the old shave ice machine from Hasagawa Store to binoculars used in Europe in the 442nd.  We’re excited about the oddball things we have that tell a pretty neat story.  People don’t realize there were African Americans, people from Germany, Russians, the Chinese, the Japanese, the Portuguese,  Puerto Rican, and Filipino are the main groups we’re focusing on.”

Naughton says the exhibits capture the foods, dances, clothes and artwork that tell the story of the residents, the good and the bad.  She also helps residents research their own history.  And Naughton says not all the artifacts are serious in nature.

Momi:   “I like the kitschy stuff, the knick knacks. We have a very fun collection of store memorabilia.”

The Heritage Center also has a changing exhibit, which right now is all about Waipio Valley.  Funding for North Hawai'i Education and Research Center comes from University of Hawai'i, grants and donations, and many hours of volunteer labor.

Tags: 
Hawaii Island
North Hawaiʻi Education & Research Center
hpr news

Related Content

New House Agriculture Chair Fighting for Neighbor Islands

By Nov 29, 2016
Rep. Richard Creagan Facebook
Rep. Richard Creagan Facebook

When Hawai‘i’s legislature convenes its next session in January, the state House of Representatives will have a new chair of the Agriculture Committee. Former chair Clift Tsuji of Hilo died earlier this month, and the new chair is also from Hawai‘i Island. He recently spoke to HPR contributing reporter Sherry Bracken about some of his policy priorities.

Mars on The Big Island

By Nov 16, 2016
WWW.SOEST.HAWAII.EDU
WWW.SOEST.HAWAII.EDU

The last time the United States put an astronaut on the moon, Richard Nixon was president and Elvis Presley played a concert in Honolulu. That was 1972—and while moon shots are part of history, a mission to Mars is still in the future. NASA is working on it—and Hawai‘i Island is playing a role. HPR contributing reporter Sherry Bracken has more on the story from Kona. 

Five time space shuttle astronaut Jeff Hoffman once helped repair the Hubble Telescope in space. Now he’s spending some time at Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park….representing NASA.

Girls Dive into Math and Science on the Big Island

By Dec 12, 2016
Idaho National Laboratory / Flickr
Idaho National Laboratory / Flickr

For more than 20 years, a special program has connected girls on Hawai‘i Island with math and science. It’s called “Girls Exploring Math and Science.” HPR contributing reporter Sherry Bracken has more from Kona.