No one person decided the rail system Honolulu is currently embarked on. In 2008, 50.6% of voters decided to allow the construction of a steel on steel rail transit system. There were expert panels, studies, reports, and key City Council decisions, which were shaped by input. HPR’s Noe Tanigawa talked with former Mayor Mufi Hannemann who was spearheading the rail project at the time. It was pegged at 5.2 billion dollars.

Former Mayor Mufi Hannemann describes how he became a proponent of elevated rail, and we look at the different kinds of cities created by elevated and street level systems.

