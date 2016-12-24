Howard's Day Off - December 24 2016 (Music for Christmas Eve and the Winter Solstice)

---FIRST HALF HOUR---

:01—Melchior Franck (1579-1639): “Intrada,” Mannheim Steamroller [AG 298].

:03--“O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” Mannheim Steamroller [AD 1988]. The modern translation is 150 years old but the song is much older and the original text was from Christmas Vespers.

:08—“O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” Christina Souza, from “A Christmas Wish,” 1993, [2012]. Roslyn Catracchia did this CD.

:13—“O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” Eugene Ormandy, Philadelphia Orchestra [MK 6369].

:17—“O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” The Mighty Tubadours [Crystal 420]. The original Latin has been dated back to 1710, but the music comes from France in the 1400s.

:20—Orlando Gibbons (1583-1625): Galliard for Three Viols Viols, Rose Consort [Naxos 550603].

:22— Orlando Gibbons (1583-1625): “Galliard for the Lord of Salisbury,” James Johnstone, harpsichord [ASV 191].

:25—Orlando Gibbons (1583-1625): Galliard for the Lord of Salisbury, Glenn Gould, piano [Music & Arts 659].

:27—English traditional (1534): “The Coventry Carol,” Philadelphia Brass Ensemble [MK 7033]. This dates from the 1500s when it was part of a festival involving a child but not otherwise related to Christmas.

---SECOND HALF HOUR---

:30--French traditional (1600s): “Bring a Torch, Jeannette, Isabella,” Canadian Brass [MK 39740].

:33—French traditional (1600s): “Bring a Torch, Jeannette, Isabella,” “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas,” the black-and-gold album [AD 1984].

:36—John Dowland (1563-1626): “Galliard for the Earle of Essex,” Rose Consort [Naxos 553326].

:38—Anonymous (1500s): “The King’s Mistress,” Mannheim Steamroller [AG 298].

:40—Giovanni Gabrieli (1557-1612): Ricercare, Chicago Chamber Brass [{rp-Arte 0805].

:43—Johann Schein (1586-1630): “Gagliarda,” Mannheim Steamroller [AG 298].

:44—Johann Schein (1586-1630): “Gagliarda,” Fritz Neumeyer, Collegium Terpsichore [DG 289 469 244].

:46—Johann Schein (1586-1630): “Gagliarda,” Mannheim Steamroller, “Christmas in the Aire [AC 1995].

:49—“Carol of the Bells,” by Ed Madden. Command Band of the Air Force Reserve. Adapted from a Ukrainian folk song, the Christmassy lyrics date only from 1914.

:53—“Carol of the Bells,” David Hicken, piano [446].

---THIRD HALF HOUR---

:01—Anthony Holborne (1545-1602): “New Year’s Gift,” 1599, Mannheim Steamroller [AG 298].

:03—“What Tune in This,” Mason Williams [Real 62007]. “Greensleeves” done up like “Classical Gas.”

:07—Henry Purcell (1659-1695) with words by John Dryden (1631-1700): “The Cold Song,” a.k.a, “The Frost Scene,” 1691, Sting [DG 13329]. From the opera “King Arthur.”

:10—Steve Katz (1945- ): “Sometimes in Winter,” Blood Sweat & Tears [Columbia 559].

:16—Giovanni Pierluigi de Palestrina (1525-1594): Kyrie, Dennis Keene, Voices of Ascension [Delos 3210].

:20—German traditional (text 1328, music before 1400): “In Dulci Jubilo,” Mannheim Steamroller, “A Fresh Aire Christmas,” the blue album [AD 1988].

---FOURTH HALF HOUR—

:30—Bernard de la Monnoye (1641-1726): Patapan (mixed with “God Rest Ye”), Mannheim Steamroller [AG 298].

:32--Bernard de la Monnoye (1641-1726): Patapan, from “Christmas in the Aire,” [AD 1995].

:32—Catalan traditional (1500s): “Fum, Fum, Fum,” Mannheim Steamroller [AD 1225]. “Fum” means smoke in Catalan, while in English it was a verb meaning for a musician to play the fiddle.

(TRICK QUESTION: WHY IS THIS FAMILIAR?)

:37—Michael Praetorius (1571-1621): Bouree, 1612, Mannheim Steamroller [AG 298].

:39—Michael Praetorius (1571-1621): Bouree, 1612, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet [Delos 3132].

:41—Michael Praetorius (1571-1621): Introduction and First Dance, from “Terpsichore,” Fritz Neumeyer, Collegium Terpsichore [DG 289 469 244].

:46—Burt Bacharach: “The Bell That Couldn’t Jingle,” original recording [Collectibles 9713]. My favorite modern Christmas song because of the interesting chords.

:49—Sammy Kahn and Jules Styne: “Let It Snow,” Leon Redbone [2061].

:52—The Drifters: “White Christmas,” [Collectibles 2511]. The best Christmas record ever made.