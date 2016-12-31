Howard's Day Off - December 31 2016 (Music of England)

---FIRST HALF HOUR---

:01—Edward Elgar (1857-1934): Pomp & Circumstance March No. 1 in D major, Andre Previn, Royal Philharmonic [Philips 454 250].

:08—Gustav Holst: Suite No. 1 in E flat for Band, Op. 28, finale, Frederick Fennell, Eastman Wind Ensemble [Mercury 289 462 960].

:11—William Byrd, arr. Gordon Jacob (1895-1984): “The Bells,” Frederick Fennell, Eastman Wind Ensemble [Mercury 432 009].

:16—Arthur Sullivan: “The Yeomen of the Guard,” overture, Neville Marriner, Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields [Philips

:21—William Walton (1902-1963): “Crown Imperial,” Andre Previn, Royal Philharmonic [Telarc 80125].

:28—Craig S. Lang (1891-1971): “Tuba Tune,” Op. 15, Gareth Green, organ [Naxos 550582].

---SECOND HALF HOUR---

:30—Charles Villiers Stanford (1852-1924): Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 124, finale, David Lloyd-Jones, Bournemouth Symphony [Naxos 570285].

:38—Gustav Holst: “Jupiter,” from “The Planets,” Charles Dutoit, Montreal Symphony [London 417 553].

:47—Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958): Symphony No. 5 in D, slow move., Adrian Boult, London Philharmonic [EMI 64018].

:54—Frederick Delius (1862-1954): Aquarelle No. 2, David Lloyd-Jones, Northern Sinfonia [Naxos 555070].

:57—Havergal Brian (1876-1972): English Suite No. 1, Op. 12, Interlude (1906), Alexander Walker, New Russia State Symphony [Naxos 572833].

---THIRD HALF HOUR---

:04—Malcolm Arnold (1921-2006): Serenade for Small Orchestra, first move., Donald Barra, San Diego Chamber Orchestra [Koch 7134].

:09—Edward Elgar (1857-1934): Pomp & Circumstance March No. 2 in A minor, Andre Previn, Royal Philharmonic [{hilips 454 250].

:13—Edward Elgar (1857-1934): Symphony No. 2, third move., Andre Previn, London Symphony [Philips 442 152].

:22—William Walton (1902-1963): Viola Concerto, middle move., Nigel Kennedy w/Andre Previn, Royal Philharmonic [EMI 49628].

:26—Benjamin Britten (1913-1976): “Frolicsome Finale,” from “Simple Symphony,” William Boughton, English String Orchestra [Nimbus 5025].

---FOURTH HALF HOUR---

:30—Ralph Vaughan Williams: “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis,” 1910, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra [DG 419 191]. “Enigma Variations” and “Planets” not withstanding, the pinnacle of English classical music is this.

(TRICK QUESTION: ARE THESE RENAISSANCE PIECES?)

:45—Peter Warlock (1894-1930): “Capriol Suite,” 1st move., 1926, Richard Studt, Bourne. [Naxos 550823].

:47—John Dowland (1563-1626): “My Lord Willoughby’s Welcome Home,” Eden Karamazov and Sting, lutes [DG 7220].

:49—Malcolm Arnold (1921-2006): “English Dances,” Set II, No. 2, 1951, Andrew Penny, Queensland Sym. [Naxos 553526].

:51—Karl Jenkins (1944- ): “Cantus Inequalis,” from “Adiemus,” 1994, Miram Stockley, lead singer, w/other sings, and, Robert St. John Wright, London Philharmonic[Virgin 67524]. Jenkins combines tribal signing with classical orchestral practices, and uses made-up words for vocals.

:55—Michael Nyman (1944- ): “MGV: Musique a Grande Vitesse,” excerpt, 1993, Michael Nyman Band [Argo 443 382]. Commissioned for the opening of the Chunnel.