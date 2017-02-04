Howard's Day Off - February 4 2017

---FIRST HALF HOUR---

:01—Samuel Barber (1910-1981): “Canzone,” Op. 38, Paula Robison and Tim Hester, flute and piano [MusicMasters 60195].

:06—Elliott Carter (1908-2012): “Elegy,” Gerard Schwarz, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra [Nonesuch 79002].

[TWO FUGUES BY AMERICANS]

:11—Arthur Foote (1853-1937): Suite in E, Op. 63, fugue finale, 1907, Gerard Schwarz, Seattle Symphony [Naxos 559365]. The first American composer of note who never had training in Europe.

:16—Charles Ives (1874-1954): Symphony No. 1, scherzo, 1904, Michael Tilson Thomas, Chicago Symphony [SK 44939]. This symphony wasn’t performed until 1946, and the next year it won Ives the Pulitzer Prize in music. Ives gave half the prize money to Lou Harrison, who conducted the premiere.

:21—Nicolas Flagello (1928-1994): “Sea Cliffs,” 1957, David Amos, Slovak Radio Symphony [Naxos 559148]. A New Yorker, his brother a bass at the Met, Flagello’s biggest hit was an oratorio on Martin Luther King.

:25—George Templeton Strong (1856-1948): “Peasant’s Battle-March,” from “Four Little Symphonic Pieces,” 1913, Adriano, Moscow Symphony [Naxos 559048]. The son of a famous New York attorney, Strong was a composer and painter who moved to Swizterland in 1897, the year he turned forty, and spent the rest of his life over there.

---SECOND HALF HOUR---

:30—Hubert Headley (1906-1995): “Golden Gate,” from “Claifornia Suite,” Dmitry Yablonsky, Russian Philharmonic [Naxos 559300].

:38—Charles Ives (1874-1954): Symphony No. 3, “The Camp Meeting,” first move., Howard Hanson, Eastman-Richester Orchestra [Mercury 432 735].

:45—Lester Trimble (1923-1986): Symphony No. 3, “The Tricentennial,” finale, 1986, Julius Hegyi, Albany Symphony [CRI 555].

:55—Kent Kennan (1913-2003): “Campo del Fiori,” from Three Pieces for Orchestra, Howard Hanson, Eastman-Rochester Orchestra [Mercury 434 307].

---THIRD HALF HOUR---

:01—Roy Harris (1898-1979): Lyric Study for Flute and Piano, 1950, Paula Robison and Tim Hester, flute and piano [MusicMasters 60195].

:05—Samuel Barber (1910-1981): Symphony No. 1, Op. 9, scherzo, David Zinman, Baltimore Symphony [Argo 436 288].

:10—Amy Beach (1867-1944): Piano Quintet in F sharp minor, Op. 67, finale, 1908, The Ambache Ensemble [Chandos 9752].

:16—Frederick Converse (1871-1940): “Flivver Ten Million,” 1927, JoAnn Falletta, Buffalo Philharmonic [Naxos 559116]. Marking the 10 millionth Model T Ford. Written for fun, and you can tell.

---FOURTH HALF HOUR---

:30—Joan Tower (1938- ): “Made in America,” Leonard Slatkin, Nashville Symphony [Naxos 559328]. Commissioned by Ford when it was using the slogan “Made in America.”

(TRICK QUESTION: WHY IS THIS SELDOM PLAYED IN THE SOUTH?)

:44—Roy Harris (1898-1979): Symphony No. 6, “Gettysburg,” 1944, first move., Marin Alsop, Bournemouth Symphony [Naxos 559609]. Because it’s about the Civil War and has a point of view.

:46—Howard Hanson (1896-1981): Symphony No. 6, 1968, third move., Gerard Schwarz, Seattle Symphony [Naxos 5597-4].

:51—Charles Tomlinson Griffes (1884-1920): “The Night Winds,” Garrick Ohlsson, piano [Hyperion 67907].

:54—Walter Piston (1894-1976): “The Incredible Flutist,” finale, Howard Hanson, Eastman-Rochester Orchestra [Mercury 434 307].