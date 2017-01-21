Howard's Day Off - January 21 2017

---FIRST HALF HOUR---

:01—Franz Schubert (1797-1828): String Trio No. 2 in B flat, minuet, Grumiaux Trio [Philips 438 700].

:06—Franz Schubert (1797-1828): “Unfinished Symphony,” second move., Neville Marriner, Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields [Philips 412 472].

:18—Franz Schubert (1797-1828): Quartet Movement in C minor, Emerson String Quartet [DG 477 045].

---SECOND HALF HOUR---

:30—Franz Schubert (1797-1828): Symphony No. 9 in C major, “The Great,” finale, Bruno Weil, The Classical Band [SK 48132]. In its day, deemed too hard to play.

:42—Franz Schubert (1797-1828): Symphony No. 6 in C major, “The Little,” first move., Riccardo Muti, Vienna Philharmonic [EMI 49724]. Substituted for the Ninth because it was easier.

:51—Franz Schubert (1797-1828): “The Trout,” theme and variations, from String Quartet in C major, Amadeus Quartet and Emil Gilels, piano [DG 449 746].

---THIRD HALF HOUR---

:01—Franz Schubert (1797-1828): “Ave Maria,” Jascha Heifetz and Emanuel Bay [RCA Victor 7964].

:07—Franz Schubert (1797-1828): Second ballet from “Rosamunde,” incidental music, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra [DG 437 782].

:14—Franz Schubert (1797-1828): String Quartet No. 14 in D minor, “Death and the Maiden,” Emerson String Quartet [DG 477 045].

---FOURTH HALF HOUR---

:30—Franz Schubert (1797-1828): “Unfinished Symphony,” first move., Bruno Weil, The Classical Band [SK 48132].

(TRICK QUESTION: IS THIS BY SCHUBERT?)

:43—Franz Schubert, arr. Brian Newbould (1797-1828): fragment in D major, orchestrated, Neville Marriner, Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields [Philips 412 472].

:47—Schubert, arr. Liszt (1811-1886): “Erlkonig,” transcription, Jorge Bolet, piano [London 444 851].

:53—Franz Schubert (1797-1828): Minuet from Piano Sonata No. 1, Arcadi Volodos, piano [Sony 89647].