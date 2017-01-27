HPR-1 Program Listings - February 2017

All programs will air on KHPR/KKUA/KANO. For more information, tour the Hawaii Public Radio website at: hawaiipublicradio.org. You’ll find the program grid, music listings, station events, the community calendar and links to other useful sites. All programs are subject to change without notice.

1 SUNDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

5:00 Classical 24

8:00 With Heart & Voice with Peter Dubois. More Listener Christmas Favorites. Joyous music of the Christmas season continues this week on With Heart and Voice, as Peter DuBois shares more seasonal favorites chosen by our listeners!

9:00 The Score (special) with Edmund Stone. New Beginnings for the New Year. Resolutions are made, and just as easily fall by the wayside. We’ll hear from whose characters embrace change and new beginnings including “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Atonement” and “Ben Hur.”

10:00: New Year’s Concert in Vienna 2017 Enjoy music of the Strauss family and their contemporaries in this festive annual concert from the Sofiensaal inVienna. Gustavo Dudamel conducts.

1:00 P.M. SymphonyCast HANS GAL Sym. #2; SCHUMANN Sym. #4 in d; Orchestra of the Swan; Kenneth Woods, cond.

3:00 Sunday Baroque. A celebration of beloved and appealing music from the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it. Enjoy the tuneful and lively music of Bach, Vivaldi and Handel – and music by their talented contemporaries and predecessors – as part of the mix of familiar favorites and new surprises.

4:00 Harmonia with Angela Mariani. There’s Something About Mary. We’re examining five hundred years of music dedicated to the Virgin Mary, from the sacred texts of the church to the bawdy songs of the court.

5:00 Weekend Radio with Robert Conrad. Lemony Snicker tells the story of “The Composer is Dead,” And some traditional New Year’s Eve items: “The Toastmaster” by Michael Bentine, Noel Coward’s “I Went to a Wonderful Party,” Ogden Nash’s “Good By Old Year,” and the biggest hits of Cinderella G. Stump with Red Ingle and the Natural Seven: “Cigareets, Whusky and Wild, Wild Women,” and “Tim-Tayshun.” Mark Levy and This Week in the Media.

6:00 Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center WOLF Italian Serenade; Jupiter Quartet; BLOCH Three Nocturnes; Alessio Bax, piano; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Jakob Koranyi, cello; CHOPIN Nocturne #13 in c; Nocturne#19 in e; Inon Barnatan, piano; CHOPIN Cello Sonata in g; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Inon Barnatan, piano

7:00 Singing and Other Sins with Gary Hickling. Guitar Accompanied Songs. Most of the time art songs enjoy the accompaniment of the piano, but there are many songs either written with guitar in mind, or later transcribed for it. The guitar makes a beautiful accompanying instrument for the voice.

8:00 New Sounds

9:00 The Early Muse with Ian Capps. Let’s Party! The English Masque. The 17th century Masque was a popular way for English society to throw a more relaxed party than the formal court ballet, banquet or full-scale theatrical performance. Today, it might equate to a fancy dress or Halloween party, or a special event such as a birthday or, most popular, New Year’s Day.

10:00 Music from the Hearts of Space. Take a journey through inner space with music that evokes the feeling of the cosmos.

11:00 Music Through the Night

2 MONDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: The Day After.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. TCHAIKOVSKY Andante Cantabile; Orpheus Chamber Orch.; TCHAIKOVSKY Manfred Sym., mvts. 2 & 3; London Sym. Orch.; Yuri Ahronovitch, cond.; TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Trio in a; Chung Trio

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. TBA

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. MARTINU Flute Sonata; James Galway, flute; Philip Moll, piano; FRANCAIX Le Roi Nu; Ulster Orch.; Thierry Fischer, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. IBERT Capriccio; Manhattan Chamber Orch.; Richard Auldon Clark, cond.; FRANCK Violin Sonata in a; Anne Sophie-Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano; BEETHOVEN Sym. #2 in D; Columbia Sym. Orch.; Bruno Walter, cond.

8:00 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra RAVEL Piano Conc. in G; plus popular polkas and waltzes; Helene Grimaud, piano; Manfred Honeck, cond.

10:00 Music Through the Night

3 TUESDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Mostly Baroque.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. HAYDN Harpsichord Conc. in D; English Concert; Trevor Pinnock, harpsichord & cond.; BERNARD Divertissement in F; Sylvan Winds; SCHUBERT Sym. #9 in C; New Philharmonia Orch.; Otto Klemperer, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. TBA

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. FAURE Ballade; Daniel Varsano, piano; Philharmonia Orch.; Andrew Davis, cond.; CARPENTER Adventures in a Perambulator; Eastman-Rochester Orch.; Howard Hanson, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. ROSSINI Il Signor Bruschino Overt.; Chicago Sym. Orch.; Fritz Reiner, cond.; GOUNOD Sym. #2 in E-flat; Academy of St. Martin; Neville Marriner, cond.; MOZART Piano Conc. #22 in E-flat; Mitsuko Uchida, piano; English Chamber Orch.; Jeffrey Tate, cond.

8:00 Collector’s Corner with Henry Fogel. The Art of Alfred Cortot – Program 2 of 4

10:00 Music Through the Night

4 WEDNESDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Best of the Year.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. TOYAMA Rhapsody for Orch.; Tokyo Metropolitan Sym. Orch.; Ryusuke Numajiri, cond.; AKUTAGAWA Trinita Sinfonica; New Zealand Sym. Orch.; Takuo Yuasa, cond.; R. STRAUSS Dance Suite (after Couperin); Tokyo Metropolitan Sym. Orch.; Hiroshi Wakasugi, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. TBA

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. MENDELSSOHN Calm Sea & Prosperous Voyage; Bamberg Sym. Orch.; Claus Peter Flor, cond.; HAYDN Sym. #96 in D, Miracle; Detroit Sym. Orch.; Paul Paray, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. ATTERBERG Horn Conc.; Martin Hackleman, horn; CBC Vancouver Orch.; Mario Bernardi, cond.; MIASKOVSKY String Quartet #13 in a; Leningrad Taneiev Quartet; GLIERE The Bronze Horseman Suite; BBC Phil. Orch.; Edward Downes, cond.

8:00 Chicago Symphony Orchestra BRAHMS Academic Festival Overt.; Theodore Thomas, cond.; WAGNER Prelude & Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde; Artur Rodzinski, cond.; ELGAR Enigma Variations; Georg Solti, cond.; R. STRAUSS Ein Heldenleben; Chicago Sym. Orch.; Fritz Reiner, cond.; TCHAIKOVSKY Final Waltz & Apotheosis from The Nutcracker; Morton Gould, cond.

10:00 Music Through the Night

5 THURSDAY12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Thanks for the Memories.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. STILL Kaintuck’; Richard Fields, piano; Cincinnati Phil. Orch.; Jindong Cai, cond.; JANACEK String Quartet #2, Intimate Letters; Hagen Quartet; DELIUS Florida Suite; Bournemouth Sym. Orch.; Richard Hickox, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. TBA

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. HERRMANN Portrait of Hitch; London Phil. Orch.; Bernard Herrmann, cond.; MOERAN Serenade; Ulster Orch.; JoAnn Falletta, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Judy Anderson. TURINA Oracion del Torero; Sym. Orch.; Leopold Stokowski, cond.; VERDI Ballet music from Il Trovatore; Monte-Carlo National Opera Orch.; Antonio De Almeida, cond.; LALO Symphonie Espagnole; Itzhak Perlman, violin; London Sym. Orch.; Andre Previn, cond.

8:00 New York Philharmonic COPLAND Appalachian Spring Suite; COPLAND Old American Songs, Books 1 & 2; COLE PORTER Night & Day; Who Said Gay Paree?; Where is the Life that Late I Led?; In the Still of the Night; Begin the Beguine; GERSHWIN An American in Paris; Thomas Hampson, baritone; Alan Gilbert, cond.

10:00 Music Through the Night

6 FRIDAY12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Classics of Chamber Music.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. BRIDGE Summer; Royal Liverpool Phil. Orch.; Charles Groves, cond.; NIELSEN Aladdin Suite; San Francisco Sym. Orch. & Chorus; Herbert Blomstedt, cond.; GLAZUNOV Sym. #2 in f-sharp; U.S.S.R. Sym. Orch.; Evgeny Svetlanov, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. TBA

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. SUK Trio Elegiaque; Ahn Trio; NOVAK South Bohemian Suite; Carlsbad Sym. Orch.; Douglas Bostock, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Judy Anderson. BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata #17 in d, Tempest; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; TCHAIKOVSKY The Tempest; Berlin Phil. Orch.; Claudio Abbado, cond.; HERRMANN Souvenirs de Voyage; Jeffrey C. Lerner, clarinet; Lyric Arts Quartet, Houston

8:00 Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra HAYDN Sym. #103 in E-flat, Drumroll; WALTON Henry V: A Shakespeare Scenario; Marcus Trunchinski, narrator; Milwaukee Sym. Chorus; Milwaukee Children’s Choir; Edo de Waart, cond.

10:00 Music Through the Night

7 SATURDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

5:00 Howard’s Day Off with Howard Dicus. An American Grab Bag. Everybody knows Copland and Gershwin, but let’s hear some Amy Beach, William Grant Still, Don Gillis, Mark O’Connor, Ellen Zwillich. If any of these names is unfamiliar, you’re in for a treat.

10:00 From the Top From Atlanta, Georgia, this week’s episode features a thrilling performance by a local public school choir, a 14-year-old cellist performs Tchaikovsky’s Pezzo Capriccioso with tremendous warmth and spirit, and we’ll meet a young organist with a great story of how his devotion to musical scholarship got him into a bit of trouble – his local library once threatened him with over $2000 in fines for keeping so many musical scores out beyond their due date.

11:00 Classical Guitar Alive! with Anthony Morris.

1:00 P.M. Metropolitan Opera VERDI Nabucco. Lludmyla Monastyrska (Abigaille); Jamie Barton (Fenella); Russell Thomas (Ismaele); Placido Domingo (Nabucco); Dmitry Belosselskiy (Zaccaria); James Levine, cond.

5:00 The Score with Edmund Stone.

6:00 A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile

8:00 The Thistle & Shamrock with Fiona Ritchie. Underneath the Stars. Drawing meaning, guidance and solace from the sun, moon and stars, our music looks to the Northern and Western skies this week.

9:00 Fascinatin’ Rhythm with Michael Lasser. Jay Gatsby, The Sheik of West Egg – Popular music plays an essential role in The Great Gatsby. Here’s how.

10:00 Millennium of Music with Robert Aubrey Davis. Sacred Motets of Vulpius. This contemporary of Praetorius worked in Weimar and Waldheim, and was in the midst of the Catholic-Lutheran split and the Thiry Year’s War.

11:00 Music Through the Night

8 SUNDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

5:00 Classical 24

8:00 With Heart & Voice with Peter Dubois. What’s New? Our periodic exploration of new and recent recordings of sacred choral and organ music that have come across Peter DuBois’ desk. There are always some new gems to uncover, so join us for this treasure hunt.

9:00 Sunday Brunch with Gene Schiller. Enjoy three hours of your favorite music, as requested by the listeners of Hawaii Public Radio. To make your choice from our “musical brunch buffet” write to Sunday Brunch, Hawaii Public Radio, 738 Kaheka St., Honolulu, HI 96814. Or e-mail your request to us at: hprmusic@hawaiipublicradio.org (Subject: Sunday Brunch).

1:00 P.M. SymphonyCast MOZART Ballet music from Idomeneo; HAYDN Sinfonia Concertante in B-flat; Margaret Batjer, violin; Andrew Shulman, cello; Allan Vogel, oboe; Kenneth Munday, bassoon; KERNIS Musica Celestis; BEETHOVEN Sym. #1 in C; Los Angeles Chamber Orch.; Matthew Halls, cond.

3:00 Sunday Baroque. A celebration of beloved and appealing music from the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it. Enjoy the tuneful and lively music of Bach, Vivaldi and Handel – and music by their talented contemporaries and predecessors – as part of the mix of familiar favorites and new surprises.

4:00 Harmonia with Angela Mariani. A Fretwork Retrospective, Part 1. We begin a 3-part celebration of the British-based viol consort Fretwork in honor of its thirtieth anniversary. Join us as we explore Fretwork’s experiences with 500 or so years of rich repertory ripe for viols. Our featured release is William Lawes: Complete Music for solo lyra viol, performed by one of Fretwork’s founding members, Richard Boothby.

5:00 Weekend Radio with Robert Conrad. All Request-Show.

6:00 Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center TCHAIKOVSKY Valse Sentimentale; Julie Albers, cello; Alessio Bax, piano; RACHMANINOFF Trio Elegiaque; Alessio Bax, piano; Elmar Oliveira, violin; Paul Watkins, cello

7:00 Singing and Other Sins with Gary Hickling. Pierre Bernac, Part One. Blair-Boone Migura interviews French song expert Thomas Grubb who studied with Bernac, the man forever associated with Poulenc, who found the ideal interpreter of his melodie in him. You’ll hear Bernac with Poulenc at the piano.

8:00 New Sounds

9:00 The Early Muse with Ian Capps. Alexander Agricola: A Brilliant Maverick. Alexander Agricola is one of the most enigmatic of the Josquin generaton of Franco-Flemish composers. His fame was as great as any in his own time, even though he never stood still in one place or held a full-time church job, and his style defies the contemporary conventions.

10:00 Music from the Hearts of Space. Take a journey through inner space with music that evokes the feeling of the cosmos.

11:00 Music Through the Night

9 MONDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: First Symphonies.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. GRIFFES Poeme for Flute; Scott Goff, flute; Seattle Sym. Orch.; Gerard Schwarz, cond.; BAX The Garden of Fand; Ulster Orch.; Bryden Thomson, cond.; SMYTH Conc. for Violin & French Horn; Sophie Langdon, violin; Richard Watkins, horn; BBC Phil. Orch.; Odaline de la Martinez, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Haydn Symphonies. Dear old Papa Haydn, as he was known in 18th century Vienna, was a fatherly figure to the finest musicians of his day. He is also considered a father of the symphonic form. This week we’ll sample some of his 104 symphonies, following their development from modest orchestral pieces to expressions of wit, humor, and drama.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. BLOCH Four Episodes; Members of the Israel Phil. Orch.; Dalia Atlas, cond.; BLISS Music for Strings; English Northern Philharmonia; David Lloyd-Jones, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. SCHUMANN Genoveva Overt.; London Classical Players; Roger Norrington, cond.; BRUCH Violin Conc. #2 in d; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Israel Phil. Orch.; Zubin Mehta, cond.; MENDELSSON Octet in E-flat; Cleveland & Meliora Quartets

8:00 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra R. STRAUSS Opening theme from Also Sprach Zarathustra; BERLIOZ Witches Sabbath from Symphonie Fantastique; TCHAIKOVSKY Pas de deux from The Nutcracker; BEETHOVEN Finale from Sym. #7 in A; MAHLER Adagietto from Sym. #5; PROKOFIEV Death of Tybalt from Romeo and Juliet; GERSHWIN Fascinatin’ Rhythm; SHOSTAKOVICH Sym. #5 in c; Manfred Honeck, cond.; Alec Baldwin, narrator; Cameron Carpenter, organ

10:00 Music Through the Night

10 TUESDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Children’s Corner.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. SIBELIUS The Swan of Tuonela & Leminkainnen’s Return; Orch. de la Suisse Romande; Horst Stein: MELARTIN Traumgesicht Finnish Radio Sym. Orch.; Hannu Lintu, cond.; STENHAMMAR Piano Conc. #1 in B-flat minor; Mats Widlund, piano; Royal Stockholm Phil. Orch.; Gennady Rozhdestvensky, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Haydn Symphonies.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. RACHMANINOFF The Rock; Russian National Orch.; Mikhail Pletnev, cond.; MIASKOVSKY Cello Sonata #2 in a; Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. TORROBA Sonatina; Eduardo Fernandez, guitar; SAINT-SAENS Piano Conc. #4 in c; Philharmonia Orch.; Charles Dutoit, cond.; FIBICH Sym. #1 in F; Razumovsky Sym. Orch.; Andrew Mogrelia, cond.

8:00 Collector’s Corner with Henry Fogel. The Art of Alfred Cortot – Program 3 of 4

10:00 Music Through the Night

11 WEDNESDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Exotic Birds.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. MOSZKOWSKI Spanish Dances; San Francisco Ballet Orch.; Martin West, cond.; RIMSKY-KORSAKOV The Tale of Tsar Saltan Suite; Orch. de la Suisse Romande; Ernest Ansermet, cond.; STRAVINSKY Symphony of Psalms; Chicago Sym. Orch. & Chorus; Georg Solti, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Haydn Symphonies.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. AURIC Ouverture; London Sym. Orch.; Antal Dorati, cond.; THOMPSON Sym. #2 in E; New York Phil.; Leonard Bernstein, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. RAVEL Valses Nobles et Sentimentales; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; DOHNANYI Konzerstuck; Janos Starker, cello; Seattle Sym. Orch.; Gerard Schwarz, cond.; TCHAIKOVSKY Excerpts from The Sleeping Beauty; Royal Phil. Orch.; Charles Mackerras, cond.

8:00 Chicago Symphony Orchestra RAVEL Alborada del Gracioso; FALLA Nights in the Gardens of Spain; Javier Perianes, piano; DUKAS The Sorcerer’s Apprentice; FALLA The Three-Cornered Hat; Daniella Mack, mezzo-soprano; FALLA El Amor Brujo; Leontyne Price, soprano; Fritz Reiner, cond.

10:00 Music Through the Night

12 THURSDAY12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Sounds like…..

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. BEETHOVEN Leonore Overt. #1; Vienna Phil. Orch.; Claudio Abbado, cond.; GOETZ Violin Conc. in G; Gottfried Schneider, violin; Hannover Radio Phil.; Werner Andreas Albert, cond.; SPOHR Sym. #2 in d; NDR Sym. Orch.; Howard Griffiths, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Haydn Symphonies.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. TELEMANN Conc. in E-flat for Flute & Recorder; Ensemble Caprice; Mathias Maute, cond.; RAMEAU Les Indes Galantes Suite; Aulos Ensemble

6:06 Evening Concert with Judy Anderson. DEBUSSY Preludes; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; SPOHR Violin Conc. #8 in a, in modo di scena cantante; Hilary Hahn, violin; Swedish Radio Sym. Orch.; Eiji Oue, cond.; SCHUBERT Sym. #8 in b, Unfinished (?); Buffalo Phil. Orch.; JoAnn Falletta, cond.

8:00 New York Philharmonic BEETHOVEN Leonore Overt. #3; LINDBERG Souvenir (in memoriam Gerard Grisey); GRISEY Quatre chants pour franchir le seuil (Four songs for Crossing the Threshold); Barbara Hannigan, soprano; MOZART Sym. #40 in g; Alan Gilbert, cond.

10:00 Music Through the Night

13 FRIDAY12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Birthdays & Anniversaries.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Tallis Fantasia; London Chamber Orch.; Christopher Warren-Green, cond.; CHAUSSON Poeme; Chantal Juillet, violin; Montreal Sym. Orch.; Charles Dutoit, cond.; HOWELLS Hymnus Paradisi; Joan Rodgers, soprano; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; BBC Phil. Orch. & Chorus; Richard Hickox, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Haydn Symphonies.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. TAILLEFERRE Concertino; Gillian Benet, harp; Women’s Phil. Orch.; JoAnn Falletta, cond.; VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Incidental music to The Wasps; London Phil. Orch.; Adrian Boult, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Judy Anderson. MOZART Eine Kleine Nachtmusik; Orpheus Chamber Orch.; RODRIGO Concierto Serenata; Nancy Allen, harp; Royal Phil. Orch.; Enrique Batiz, cond.; BRAHMS Serenade #2 in A; St. Louis Sym. Orch.; Leonard Slatkin, cond.

8:00 Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra RAVEL Ma Mere l’Oye Suite; FALLA Nights in the Gardens of Spain; Ingrid Fliter, piano; MENDELSSOHN Hebrides Overt.; DEBUSSY La Mer; Jun Markl, cond.

10:00 Music Through the Night

14 SATURDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

5:00 Howard’s Day Off with Howard Dicus. Fast Movements Inside Symphonies. From Beethoven two centuries ago to a living composer still in his twenties, the evolution of the scherzo.

10:00 From the Top From the Top returns to Hawaii for two shows presented by Hawaii Public Radio. First, the hit NPR radio show will be recorded at Lunalilo Concert Hall in Hilo, Hawaii, featuring some of America’s best young classical musicians.

11:00 Classical Guitar Alive! with Anthony Morris.

1:00 P.M. Metropolitan Opera PUCCINI La Boheme. Ailyn Perez (Mimi); Susanna Phillips (Musetta); Michael Fabiano (Rodolfo); Alessio Arduini (Marcello); Alexey Lavrov (Schaunard); Christian Van Horn (Colline); John Del Carlo (Benoit/Alcindoro); Carlo Rizzi, cond.

5:00 The Score with Edmund Stone.

6:00 A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile.

8:00 The Thistle & Shamrock with Fiona Ritchie. The Long View. Fiona picks a few favorite extended arrangements of traditional tunes, including classic recordings from Kevin Burke and Alan Stivell.

9:00 Fascinatin’ Rhythm with Michael Lasser. Not Your Everyday Rain Songs – When you take a common image and make it sing, you’re turning the familiar into something fresh; it’s what songwriters do.

10:00 Millennium of Music with Robert Aubrey Davis. Three Medieval Recordings. Arthurian medieval music, the latest from the Gothic Voices, and love songs of the Chansonnier Cordiform (“Shaped like a Heart”)

11:00 Music Through the Night

15 SUNDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

5:00 Classical 24

8:00 With Heart & Voice with Peter Dubois. Songs of Light. In the season after Epiphany, one of the darkest periods of the year, this edition of With Heart and Voice will focus on music of light and hope. Join Peter DuBois for choral and organ music of radiant beauty.

9:00 Sunday Brunch with Gene Schiller. Enjoy three hours of your favorite music, as requested by the listeners of Hawaii Public Radio. To make your choice from our “musical brunch buffet” write to Sunday Brunch, Hawaii Public Radio, 738 Kaheka St., Honolulu, HI 96814. Or e-mail your request to us at: hprmusic@hawaiipublicradio.org (Subject: Sunday Brunch).

1:00 P.M. SymphonyCast IVES Largo; IVES In the Barn; MOZART Piano Conc. #20 in d; BEETHOVEN Sym. #3 in E-flat, Eroica; Saint Paul Chamber Orch.; Jeremy Denk, piano & cond.

3:00 Sunday Baroque. A celebration of beloved and appealing music from the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it. Enjoy the tuneful and lively music of Bach, Vivaldi and Handel – and music by their talented contemporaries and predecessors – as part of the mix of familiar favorites and new surprises.

4:00 Harmonia with Angela Mariani. A Fretwork Retrospective, Part 2. We continue with our 3-part celebration of the British-based viol consort Fretwork, in honor of its thirtieth anniversary.

5:00 Weekend Radio with Robert Conrad. All Request-Show.

6:00 Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center SCHUBERT Violin Sonata in A (Duo), D. 574; Arnaud Sussman, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano; SCHONBERG Verklarte Nacht; Arnaud Sussman, Paul Huang, violins; Matthew Lipman, Mark Holloway, violas; Paul Watkins, David Finckel, cellos

7:00 Singing and Other Sins with Gary Hickling. Pierre Bernac: Part Two. Blair Boone-Migura interviews French song expert Thomas Grubb who studied with Bernac, the man forever associated with Poulenc, who found the ideal interpreter of his melodie in him. All three have birthdays in January. Grubb recommends various recordings which Blair plays.

8:00 New Sounds

9:00 The Early Muse with Ian Capps. Lully’s Motets for the King. During the first 20 years of their close relationship, Jean-Baptiste Luly and his patron Louis XIV were concerned almost exclusively with the opera-ballet and entertainment music. It was only in 1664 that the firs Grand Motets were published, and the Petits Motets did not appear even in manuscript until a year after Lully’s death in 1687.

10:00 Music from the Hearts of Space. Take a journey through inner space with music that evokes the feeling of the cosmos.

11:00 Music Through the Night

16 MONDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Mostly Baroque.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. ROOTHAM Miniature Suite; Northern Sinfonia of England; Richard Hickox, cond.; COPLAND Music for Theater; New York Phil. Orch.; Leonard Bernstein, cond.; CHADWICK Sym. #3; Detroit Sym. Orch.; Neeme Jarvi, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Aaron Copland. For some, Aaron Copland conjures images of covered wagons and endless frontiers. For others, he evokes Olympic athletes, astronauts, and fallen heroes. From waves of grain to stars and stripes, Aaron Copland defined the soundtrack to everything American. This week, we’ll trace his trek from the heart of Brooklyn to the heart of a nation.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. MADETOJA Kullervo; Finnish Radio Sym. Orch.; Leif Segerstam, cond.; BRAHMS Haydn Variations; Berlin Phil. Orch.; Herbert von Karajan, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. SULLIVAN Overture di Ballo; Royal Liverpool Phil. Orch.; Charles Groves, cond.; MASSENET Scenes Pittoresques; City of Birmingham Sym. Orch.; Louis Fremaux, cond.; SCHUBERT Piano Quintet in A, Trout; Jos van Immerseel, fortepiano; L’Archibudelli

8:00 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra DVORAK (arr. Honeck) Rusalka Suite; BRITTEN Violin Conc.; Rainer Honeck, violin; TCHAIKOVSKY Sym. #6 in b, Pathetique; Manfred Honeck, cond.

10:00 Music Through the Night

17 TUESDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: American Choral Classics.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. SATIE Parade; French Radio & TV Sym. Orch.; Maurice Rosenthal, cond.; PROKOFIEV Piano Conc. #3 in C; Michel Beroff, piano; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch.; Kurt Masur, cond.; SCHMITT La Tragedie de Salome; French National Orch. & Chorus; Jean Martinon, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Aaron Copland.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. TOMLINSON Suite of English Folk Dances Light Music Society Orch.; Vivian Dunn, cond.; KORNGOLD Violin Conc. in D; Gil Shaham, violin; London Sym. Orch.; Andre Previn, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. ROPARTZ Prelude, Marine & Chanson; Osian Ellis, harp; Melos Ensemble; KLAMI Sea Pictures; Turku Phil. Orch.; Jorma Panula, cond.; ALFVEN Sym. #3 in E; Royal Stockholm Phil.; Neeme Jarvi, cond.

8:00 Collector’s Corner with Henry Fogel. The Art of Alfred Cortot – Program 4 of 4

10:00 Music Through the Night

18 WEDNESDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Best of Tomita.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. LAMBERT Aubade Heroique; Jack Gibbons, piano; English Northern Philharmonia; David Lloyd-Jones, cond.; MEYERBEER Les Patineurs; Cincinnati Pops Orch.; Erich Kunzel, cond.; RAFF Sym. #3 in F, Im Walde; Philharmonia Orch.; Francesco D’Avalos, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Aaron Copland.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. GRAENER Die Flote von Sanssouci; Andrea Knoop, flute; Altenburg-Gera Phil. Orch.; Eric Solen, cond.; JANACEK Sinfonietta; SWF Sym. Orch.; Vaclav Neumann, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig De Silva. WAGNER Siegfried Idyll; Detroit Sym. Orch.; Paul Paray, cond.; MAHLER Songs of a Wayfarer; Frederica von Stade, mezzo-soprano; London Phil. Orch.; Andrew Davis, cond.; BRUCKNER Scherzo & Adagio from Sym. #7 in E; Philharmonia Orch.; Otto Klemperer, cond.

8:00 Chicago Symphony Orchestra BATES Anthology of Fantastic Zoology; TCHAIKOVSKY Sym. #5 in e; RAVEL Bolero; Riccardo Muti, cond.

10:00 Music Through the Night

19 THURSDAY12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Film Fanatic.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. PONCHIELLI Dance of the Hours from La Gioconda; Philadelphia Orch.; Eugene Ormandy, cond.; DVORAK Cypresses; Hagen Quartet; MERCADANTE Flute Conc. in e; James Galway, flute; I Solisti Veneti; Claudio Scimone, cond.;DVORAK Czech Suite; Czech Phil. Orch.; Libor Pesek, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Aaron Copland.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. LIADOV 8 Russian Folk Songs; Russian Phil. Orch.; Samuel Friedmann, cond.; KALINNIKOV Sym. #1 in g; U.S.S.R. Sym. Orch.; Evgeny Svetlanov, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Judy Anderson. HAYDN Sinfonia Concertante in B-flat; Moscow Virtuosi; Vladimir Spivakov, cond.; MARTIN Petite Sym. Concertante; Sym. Orch.; Leopold Stokowski, cond.; LITOLFF Conc. Sinfonique in E-flat; Michael Ponti, piano; Berlin Sym. Orch.; Volker Schmidt-Gertenbach, cond.

8:00 New York Philharmonic BEETHOVEN Sym. #3 in E-flat, Eroica; BRUCKNER Sym. #2 in c; Alan Gilbert, cond.

10:00 Music Through the Night

20 FRIDAY12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Classics of Impressionism.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. LALO Namouna Suite #2; Royal Phil. Orch.; Yondani Butt, cond.; LISZT Tasso, Lamento e Trionfo; Dresden Phil. Orch.; Michel Plasson, cond.; SCRIABIN Sym. #3 in c, Divin Poeme; Philadelphia Orch.; Riccardo Muti, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Aaron Copland.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. PINGOUD Fetish; Finnish Radio Sym. Orch.; Sakari Oramo, cond.; RAVEL Piano Conc. in D-flat for Left Hand; Samson Francois, piano; Orch. de la Societe des Concerts du Conservatoire; Andre Cluytens, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Judy Anderson. BERLIOZ Beatrice & Benedict Overt.; Boston Sym. Orch.; Charles Munch, cond.; PROKOFIEV Romeo & Juliet Suite #1; Minneapolis Sym. Orch.; Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, cond.; SIBELIUS Pelleas & Melisande Suite; Iceland Sym. Orch.; Petri Sakari, cond.

8:00 Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra NIELSEN Sym. #5; TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Conc. in D; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Edo de Waart, cond.

10:00 Music Through the Night

21 SATURDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

5:00 Howard’s Day Off with Howard Dicus. Schubert. We’re serving Trout, the Schubert variations on his own song about a fish that’s hard to catch. In fact, the whole show will be Schubert, two hours of the all-time great creator of catch melodies.

10:00 From the Top From the Top comes to you from the premier competition for teenage chamber music in the country this week – The Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. We hear all the adrenaline-filled performances and Christopher O’Riley interviews the young musicians who have made it to the finals as they compete for the gold medal at this amazing gathering.

11:00 Classical Guitar Alive! with Anthony Morris.

1:00 P.M. Metropolitan Opera GOUNOD Romeo et Juliette. Diana Damrau (Juliette); Vittorio Grigolo (Romeo); Elliot Madore (Mercutio); Mikhail Petrenko (Frere Laurent); Gianandrea Noseda, cond.

5:00 The Score with Edmund Stone.

6:00 A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile.

8:00 The Thistle & Shamrock with Fiona Ritchie. New Year Sounds. Prepare your way for the year ahead with a fresh musical start and a chance to discover artists whose careers are destined to gather momentum in the coming months.

9:00 Fascinatin’ Rhythm with Michael Lasser. City Songs – City songs aren’t about subject or setting, but rather about defining sensibility that can only be called urban.

10:00 Millennium of Music with Robert Aubrey Davis. Jordi Savall’s Latest. We will venture from a Baroque Psalm setting to a medieval collection of devotional songs.

11:00 Music Through the Night

22 SUNDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

5:00 Classical 24

8:00 With Heart & Voice with Peter Dubois. Prayer for Christian Unity. Join Peter DuBois for this edition of With Heart and Voice, as we listen to choral and organ music for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

9:00 Sunday Brunch with Gene Schiller. Enjoy three hours of your favorite music, as requested by the listeners of Hawaii Public Radio. To make your choice from our “musical brunch buffet” write to Sunday Brunch, Hawaii Public Radio, 738 Kaheka St., Honolulu, HI 96814. Or e-mail your request to us at: hprmusic@hawaiipublicradio.org (Subject: Sunday Brunch).

1:00 P.M. SymphonyCast GINASTERA Estancia Suite; SCRIABIN Piano Conc. in f-sharp; Kirill Gerstein, piano; MAHLER Sym. #1 in D; German Sym. Orch., Berlin; Giancarlo Guerrero, cond.

3:00 Sunday Baroque. A celebration of beloved and appealing music from the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it. Enjoy the tuneful and lively music of Bach, Vivaldi and Handel – and music by their talented contemporaries and predecessors – as part of the mix of familiar favorites and new surprises.

4:00 Harmonia with Angela Mariani. A Fretwork Retrospective, Part 3. We finish up our 3-part celebration of the British-based viol consort Fretwork, in honor of its thirtieth anniversary.

5:00 Weekend Radio with Robert Conrad. We celebrate Burns Night with Anna Russell’s “How to play a Bagpipe;” Peter Schickele’s “Pervertimento for Bagpipes, Bicycle and Balloons” (really by P.D.Q. Bach); some Burns poetry – “Mary Morrison” and “John Anderson, My Jo;” Jean Redpath sings “The Mauchlin Lady” and Andy Stewart sings “A Scottish Soldier,” Richard Howland-Bolton talks about (yuck) “Burns and Haggis.” This Week in the Media.

6:00 Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center BRITTEN Suite for Violin & Piano; Todd Philips, violin; Gloria Chien, piano; MENDELSSOHN Quartet in b, Op. 3; Juho Pohjonen, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Narek Hakhnazaryan, cello

7:00 Singing and Other Sins with Gary Hickling. Fischer-Dieskau vs Goerne. Matthias Goerne studied with Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau but, as you’ll hear in the comparison recordings of Schubert lieder, he went his own way. DFD has a more personal response to the poetry. Goerne is more interested in the music. At least that’s my opinion. See what you think.

8:00 New Sounds

9:00 The Early Muse with Ian Capps. The Sephardic Romance. The romances of the Sephardim, Jews of Spanish and Portuguese descent, are some of the most intensely moving love songs from Spain and the Diaspora of 1492, and are a lasting tribute during Jewish Music Month, celebrated in late January and early February.

10:00 Music from the Hearts of Space. Take a journey through inner space with music that evokes the feeling of the cosmos.

11:00 Music Through the Night

23 MONDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Once Popular Tunes.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. GOULD Chorale & Fugue in Jazz; Albany Sym. Orch.; David Alan Miller, cond.; THOMSON Three Pictures for Orch.; Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Gil Rose, cond.; GERSHWIN Piano Conc. in F; Earl Wild, piano; Boston Pops Orch.; Arthur Fiedler, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Mozart Piano Concertos. This week we will explore Mozart’s piano concerti and all of the relationships that influenced him, especially his one with Johann Christian Bach. While exploring various sounds, the teenage Mozart was so heavily inspired by J. C. Bach’s writing that he made it his own. Bach and Mozart bonded over music, as well as over tricky keyboard games.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. GOTOVAC Song & Kolo from Ero the Joker; Hannover Radio Phil.; Moshe Atzmon, cond.; NIELSEN Sym. #2, The Four Temperaments; Danish State Radio Sym. Orch.; Leopold Stokowski, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig De Silva. ENESCU Rumanian Rhapsody #1; I Salonisti; ELGAR Froissart Overt.; London Phil. Orch.; Leonard Slatkin, cond.; BERLIOZ Harold in Italy; Donald MacInnes, viola; French National Orch.; Leonard Bernstein, cond.

8:00 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra BATES Alternative Energy; HEGGIE The Work at Hand: Symphonic Songs for Cello & Mezzo-Soprano; Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano; Anne Martindale Williams, cello; BARTOK Conc. for Orch.; Michael Francis, cond.

10:00 Music Through the Night

24 TUESDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Famous Quotes.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. TUUKKANEN Serenata Giocosa; Joensuu City Orch; Hannu Koivula, cond.; DEBUSSY Fantaisie; Marylene Dosse, piano; Luxembourg Radio Orch.; Louis de Froment, cond.; BLISS A Colour Sym.; BBC National Orch. of Wales; Richard Hickox, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Mozart Piano Concertos.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. HONEGGER Pacific 231 & Pastorale d’Ete; Toulouse Sym. Orch.; Michel Plasson, cond.; MILHAUD Le Boeuf sur le toit; London Sym. Orch.; Antal Dorati, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. CHABRIER Suite Pastorale; Vienna Phil. Orch.; John Eliot Gardiner, cond.; BARBER Souvenirs; John Browning, Leonard Slatkin; piano; SPOHR Nonet in F; Czech Nonet

8:00 Collector’s Corner with Alfred Cortot. The Art of Margaret Price – in Opera and Song.

10:00 Music Through the Night

25 WEDNESDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Contemporary Classics.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Mozart Piano Concertos.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. SCHUBERT Overture in the Italian Style; Indianapolis Sym. Orch.; Raymond Leppard, cond.; CHARPENTIER Impressions d’Italie; Nice Sym. Orch.; Marco Guidarini, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig De Silva. CHOPIN Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise; Artur Rubinstein, piano; Sym. of the Air; Alfred Wallenstein, cond.; CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO Guitar Conc. #1 in D; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar; London Phil. Orch.; Leonard Slatkin, cond.; PROKOFIEV Sym. #7; French National Orch.; Mstislav Rostropovich, cond.

8:00 Chicago Symphony Orchestra FRANCK Les Eolides; HAYDN Trumpet Conc. in E-flat; Chris Martin, trumpet; RACHMANINOFF Sym. #2 in e; James Feddeck, cond.; TCHAIKOVSKY Romeo and Juliet; Mark Elder, cond.

10:00 Music Through the Night

26 THURSDAY12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: British Songs & Singers.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. KAREN KHACHATURIAN Violin Sonata; Jascha Heifetz, violin; Lillian Steuber, piano; JOSEF STRAUSS Music of the Spheres; Vienna Phil. Orch.; Herbert von Karajan, cond.; ADAM Excerpts from Giselle; Vienna Phil. Orch.; Herbert von Karajan, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Mozart Piano Concertos.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. ROTA Music from the films of Fellini; I Salonisti; MASCAGNI Rapsodia Satanica; Deutsche Phil. Rheinland-Pfalz; Frank Strobel, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Judy Anderson. HOVHANESS Sym. #2, Mysterious Mountain; Chicago Sym. Orch.; Fritz Reiner, cond.; ROSSINI William Tell Overt.; Boston Pops Orch.; Arthur Fiedler, cond.; ROSSINI Ballet music from William Tell; Monte-Carlo National Opera Orch.; Antonio De Almeida, cond.; CANTELOUBE Songs of the Auvergne; Karina Gauvin, soprano; Canadian Chamber Ensemble; Raffi Armenian, cond.

8:00 New York Philharmonic CHAVEZ Sinfonia India; Leonard Bernstein, cond.; PONCE Concierto del Sur; Sharon Isbin, guitar; Jose Serebrier, cond.; FALLA The Three-Cornered Hat; Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Pierre Boulez, cond.; FALLA El Amor Brujo; Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano; Leonard Bernstein, cond.

10:00 Music Through the Night

27 FRIDAY12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: The Wonderful World of Vinyl.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. SINDING Romance; Henning Kraggerud, violin; Dalasinfoniettan; Bjarte Engeset, cond.; BANTOCK The Witch of Atlas; Royal Phil. Orch.; Vernon Handley, cond.; DRAESEKE Sym. #3 in c, Tragic; NDR Sym. Orch.; Siegfired Kohler, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Mozart Piano Concertos.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. DVORAK Amid Nature; Bavarian Radio Sym. Orch.; Rafael Kubelik, cond.; DVORAK Sym. #8 in G; Columbia Sym. Orch.; Bruno Walter, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Judy Anderson. BARBER Serenade for Strings; Ying Quartet; KORNGOLD Piano Trio in D; Beaux Arts Trio; SHOSTAKOVICH Sym. #1 in f-sharp; Sym. of the Air; Leopold Stokowski, cond.

8:00 Shanghai Symphony Orchestra CHEN QIGANG Instants d’un opera de Pekin; CHEN GANG/ZHAN HAO Butterfly Lovers Conc.; Maxim Vengerov, violin; VERDI Nel giardin del bello from Don Carlo; SAINT-SAENS Mon coeur s’ouvre a ta voix from Samson et Dalila; TRAD. Jasmine Flower; TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Conc. #1 in B-flat minor; Lang Lang, piano; Long Yu, cond.

10:00 Music Through the Night

28 SATURDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

5:00 Howard’s Day Off with Howard Dicus. A Syncopated Tour Through Jazz-Influenced Classical Music. You’ll learn which European composer was writing ragtime a decade before the one who gets the credit for it. And if that doesn’t jazz you, I’ll play loads of Gershwin.

10:00 From the Top From the Top returns to Hawaii for two shows presented by Hawaii Public Radio. On December 2, the hit NPR radio show was recorded at Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu, Hawaii, featuring some of America’s best young classical musicians.

11:00 Classical Guitar Alive! with Anthony Morris.

1:00 P.M. Metropolitan Opera ROSSINI Il Barbiere di Siviglia. Pretty Yende (Rosina); Dmitry Korchak (Count Almaviva); Peter Mattei (Figaro); Maurizio Muraro (Dr. Bartolo); Mikhail Petrenko (Don Basilio); Maurizio Benini, cond.

5:00 The Score with Edmund Stone.

6:00 A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile.

8:00 The Thistle & Shamrock with Fiona Ritchie. Songs of the Bard. Hear a variety of artists in the intoxicating embrace of the timeless songs of Robert Burns – Scotland’s National Bard.

9:00 Fascinatin’ Rhythm with Michael Lasser. Sob Songs – Irving Berlin coined the term so here are the great “sob songs,” music and words by the master.

10:00 Millennium of Music with Robert Aubrey Davis. Flights of Imagination. Ancient Scandinavia, Armenian liturgy, and a reimagining of Orpheus.

11:00 Music Through the Night

29 SUNDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

5:00 Classical 24

8:00 With Heart & Voice with Peter Dubois. Hymns of Prayer and Praise. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll delve into a wonderful group of hymns reflecting themes of both praise and prayer, from across the ages. Join Peter DuBois for this inspiring exploration.

9:00 Sunday Brunch with Gene Schiller. Enjoy three hours of your favorite music, as requested by the listeners of Hawaii Public Radio. To make your choice from our “musical brunch buffet” write to Sunday Brunch, Hawaii Public Radio, 738 Kaheka St., Honolulu, HI 96814. Or e-mail your request to us at: hprmusic@hawaiipublicradio.org (Subject: Sunday Brunch).

1:00 P.M. SymphonyCast ESCAICH Psalmos, Conc. for Orch; SAINT-SAENS Sym. #3 in c, Organ; Thierry Escaich, organ; Cincinnati Sym. Orch.; Louis Langree, cond.

3:00 Sunday Baroque. A celebration of beloved and appealing music from the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it. Enjoy the tuneful and lively music of Bach, Vivaldi and Handel – and music by their talented contemporaries and predecessors – as part of the mix of familiar favorites and new surprises.

4:00 Harmonia with Angela Mariani. Sighs. We’re sighing, in love,loss, or some combination of the two, as we hear recordings featuring the Consort of Musicke, La Dolce Maniera, lutenist Paul Beier, and more, alongside a featured release of medieval conductus.

5:00 Weekend Radio with Robert Conrad. More from Ernie Kovacs’ long-lost album “Percy Dovetonsils Thpeaks” including “Lament from a Germ’s Eye Viewpoint.” Also more Kovacs from the 1970 Columbia album including “Droongo,” “Uncle Buddy” and “Ragout.” Jan C. Snow discusses “Breakfast.” This Week in the Media.

6:00 Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center MESSIAEN Quartet for the End of Time; David Shifrin, clarinet; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Watkins, cello; Gilbert Kalish, piano

7:00 Singing and Other Sins with Gary Hickling. Recent Releases. There’s an unending stream of CDs that arrive on my desk and it’s time to share their treasures with you. New Zealand’s Ross Harris wrote vocal parts into his Symphony No. 5; British Thomas Ades often writes vocal music with orchestra; Russia’s Sofia Gubaidulina’s Hommage a T. S. Eliot, written in 1987 includes voice; and Kenneth Leighton includes tenor solo in his Symphony No. 3, “Laudes musicae.”

8:00 New Sounds

9:00 The Early Muse with Ian Capps. Henry VIII part 1: The Sacred Music. Henry VIII died 470 years ago in late January. As a young man, his taste in sacred music was strongly influenced by the florid, beautiful but outdated style of the Eton Choirbook of 1505, but he was determined to reconnect with the European Renaissance and the works of his favorite composers reflect this fascinating mix.

10:00 Music from the Hearts of Space. Take a journey through inner space with music that evokes the feeling of the cosmos.

11:00 Music Through the Night

30 MONDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Mostly Baroque.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. ALWYN Lyra Angelica; Susan Willison, harp; Royal Liverpool Phil. Orch.; David Lloyd Jones, cond.; TARTINI Devil’s Trill Sonata; Joshua Bell, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano; HOVHANESS Celestial Fantasy; Seattle Sym. Orch.; Gerard Schwarz, cond.; LISZT Mephistopheles from A Faust Sym.; City of Birmingham Sym. Orch.; Simon Rattle, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Grieg & Sibelius. This week, we’ll take a look at the lives and works of two Scandinavian greats: Edvard Grieg and Jean Sibelius. Featuring music spanning almost one hundred years, including a number of chamber works, Grieg’s Peer Gynt, his Norwegian Dances, and several Sibelius symphonies.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. GLUCK Ballet music; Sym. Orch.; Leopold Stokowski, cond.; VIVALDI Flute Conc. #4 in G, Il Gardelllino; Lisa Beznosiuk, flute; English Concert; Trevor Pinnock, cond.; BACH (arr. Stokowski) Passacaglia & Fugue in c; London Sym. Orch.; Leopold Stokowski, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. WARLOCK Capriol Suite; Guildhall String Ensemble; WEBER Clarinet Conc. #2 in E-flat; Benny Goodman, clarinet; Chicago Sym. Orch.; Jean Martinon, cond.; RESPIGHI Church Windows; Pacific Sym. Orch.; Keith Clark, cond.

8:00 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra BEETHOVEN Sym. #7 in A; SIBELIUS Sym. #5 in E-flat; Jukka-Pekka Saraste, cond.

10:00 Music Through the Night

31 TUESDAY

12:00 A.M. Music Through the Night

8:30 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: New Names, New Recordings.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. BRAEIN Serenade; Oslo Phil. Orch.; Oivin Fjelstad, cond.; GRIEG Piano Conc. in a; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Rotterdam Phil. Orch.; Valery Gergiev, cond.; DYSON Sym. in G; Sinfonia of London; Richard Hickox, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin.

3:00 Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller. HANDEL Occasional Suite in D; English Concert; Trevor Pinnock, cond.; MOZART Sym. #36 in C, Linz; Vienna Phil. Orch.; James Levine, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. J. STRAUSS JR Quadrille on themes from Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera; Vienna Phil. Orch.; Claudio Abbado, cond.; HEGER Verdi Variations; American Sym. Orch.; Leon Botstein, cond.; BRAHMS (arr. Schonberg) Piano Quartet #1 in g; City of Birmingham Sym. Orch.; Simon Rattle, cond.

8:00 Collector’s Corner with Henry Fogel. Leonard Bernstein – The Early Years.

10:00 Music Through the Night