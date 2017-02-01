HPR-2 Program Listings - February 1-13 2017

Weekdays

12:00am BBC World Service

6:00am Performance Today Live concerts by famous artists in concert halls around the globe and from the American Public Media studios as well as interviews, news and features. Daily program information is available in the HPR-1 program listings.

8:00am The Conversation with Beth-Ann Kozlovich and Chris Vandercook. For, by, and about the people of Hawaii, the co-hosts will be talking to all sorts of people about all sorts of things, from the state’s budget crisis to huli-huli chicken, with island-to-island interviews and features on science, arts and culture, agriculture, politics, tourism, and of course everyday life.

9:00am Monday-Thursday The Takeaway The Takeaway is the national morning news program that delivers the news and analysis you need to catch up, start your day, and prepare for what's ahead. Host John Hockenberry, along with the The New York Times and WGBH Boston, invites listeners every morning to learn more and be part of the American conversation on-air and online here at thetakeaway.org. The Takeaway is a unique partnership of global news leaders. It is a co-production of PRI (Public Radio International) and WNYC Radio in collaboration with The New York Times and WGBH Boston.

9:00am Friday Science Friday Journalist Ira Flatow is joined by listeners and studio guests to explore science-related topics - from subatomic particles and the human genome to the Internet and earthquakes. Flatow offers in-depth discussion with scientists and others from all walks of life, giving listeners the chance to hear from the people whose work influences their daily lives.

10:00am Monday-Thursday BBC World Service

11:00am The World

12:00pm All Things Considered

2:00pm BBC World Service

3:00pm Fresh Air Terry Gross hosts this multi-award-winning daily interview and features program. The veteran public radio interviewer is known for her extraordinary ability to engage guests of all dispositions. Every weekday she delights intelligent and curious listeners with revelations on contemporary societal concerns.

4:00pm-6:00pm (see below for daily programming)

6:00pm Marketplace Award-winning Marketplace is public radio's daily magazine on business and economics news "for the rest of us."

6:30pm-midnight (see below for daily programming)

1 WEDNESDAY

4:00pm Tech Nation with Dr. Moira Gunn. In-Home Security Moira speaks with Dr. Taj Manku, Co-Founder of Cognitive Systems in Waterloo, Canada. He’ll discuss in-home security with no gadgets to put on your windows – no need to arm it when you leave. Also, a new segment, Tech Nation Health! Dr. Patricia Flatley Brennan talks about Information for Everyone at the National Library of Medicine, and Dr. Daniel Kraft, Chief Correspondent of Tech Nation Health, will discuss 3-D Printing in Medicine.

5:00pm Bytemarks Café with Burt Lum and Ryan Ozawa.

6:30pm CounterSpin with Janine Jackson. CounterSpin provides a critical examination of the major stories every week, and exposes what the mainstream media might have missed in their own coverage. Combining lively discussion and a thoughtful media critique, CounterSpin is unlike any other show on the dial. CounterSpin exposes and highlights biased and inaccurate news; censored stories; sexism, racism and homophobia in the news; the power of corporate influence; gaffes and goofs by leading TV pundits; TV news’ narrow political spectrum; attacks on free speech; and more.

7:00pm BBC World Service

8:00pm Latin Beat with Ray Cruz

10:00pm Jazz After Hours with Jeff Hanley

2 THURSDAY

4:00pm Says You! Taped in front of live audiences at various locations nationwide, 'Says You!' features six panelists divided into two teams of three that bluff, guess, and expound their way through this fast-paced program.

5:00pm Town Square with Beth-Ann Kozlovich.

6:30pm With Good Reason with Sarah McConnell Ferdinand the Cultural Icon The beloved children’s book The Story of Ferdinand, about a bull who would rather smell flowers than fight matadors, is among the most widely read and translated children’s books of the 20th Century. Sharon McQueen (Old Dominion University) says Ferdinand became highly controversial, and has been called a pacifist, “the first hippie hero,” an “antisocial layabout,” and a “confirmed schizoid with a strong flower fetish.” Ernest Hemingway even wrote a fable, “The Faithful Bull,” rebutting its message. Also: Thousands of old library books bear fascinating traces of the past. Readers wrote in their books, and left pictures, letters, flowers, locks of hair, and other things between their pages. Andy Stauffer (University of Virginia) says libraries are discarding these old books as they go digital. Books printed between 1820 and 1923 are at particular risk.

7:00pm Freakonomics Radio with Stephen J. Dubner.

8:00pm Evening Jazz with Charles Husson

10:00pm Jazz After Hours with Jeff Hanley

3 FRIDAY

4:00pm Studio 360 with Kurt Andersen.

5:00pm On the Media with Bob Garfield and Brooke Gladstone. Engaging conversation, insightful commentaries, illuminating reports, and listener calls explore how information, news gathering, and the variety of media available today affect our culture.

6:30pm Left, Right & Center Provocative, up-to-the-minute, alive and witty, KCRW's weekly confrontation over politics, policy and popular culture proves those with impeccable credentials needn't lack personality. This weekly "love-hate relationship of the air" features the most insightful news analysts anywhere.

7:00pm The New Yorker Radio Hour with David Remnick.

8:00pm The Real Deal with Seth Markow

10:00pm B-Sides and Beyond with Jon Alan

4 SATURDAY

12:00am Jazz After Hours with Jeff Hanley

5:00am Weekend Edition NPR's weekend morning newsmagazine covering hard news, a wide variety of newsmakers, and cultural stories with care, accuracy, and a wink of humor.

9:00am The Splendid Table with Lynne Rossetto Kasper. Melissa Clark of The New York Times guest hosts this week as we continue our new monthly collaboration with America’s Test Kitchen. The premise? Good cooks are not born, they are made. Molly Birnbaum, Executive Editor of Cook’s Science at America’s Test Kitchen gives us our first lesson – how to cut an onion. Grocery stores are full of choices, or are they? Journalist Simran Sethi, author of “Bread, Wine and Chocolate: The Slow Loss of Foods We Love,” weighs in and Matt Goulding of Roads & Kingdoms takes us deep into Japan’s food culture with his new book “Rice, Noodle, Fish: Deep Travels Through Japan’s Food Culture. Listeners can call The Splendid Table at 800-537-5252 - anytime! We do call-backs.

10:00am Radiolab Music Lab This hour, we visit with a bunch of musicians who have inspired our show. From loopy, layered sounds to mechanical beats that feel oddly acoustic and human. Then we hear the tale of one particular song, one particular loop, that connects a biologist, a composer, and a horrible disease.

11:00am Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me Callers, panelists, and guests compete by answering questions about the week's events, identifying impersonations, filling in the blanks at lightning speed, sniffing out fake news items, and deciphering limericks. Bill Kurtis is official judge and scorekeeper.

12:00pm All Things Considered NPR's newsmagazine presenting breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features.

1:00pm This American Life This American Life started in 1995 in Chicago. It went national in early 1996 and in the years since, it's won a lot of awards—the Peabody, the duPont-Columbia, the Murrow, and the Overseas Press Club, to name a few. Ira Glass, the host of the show, was named best radio host in the country by Time Magazine and received the highest individual honor in public broadcasting, the Edward R. Murrow Award. The American Journalism Review declared that the show is at "the vanguard of a journalistic revolution."

2:00pm The MOTH Radio Hour Leaving, Loving & Coming Home We feature four stories about our relationship to home. Yearning for a place to call home, leaving one home in search of another and coming to find beauty and a true sense of belonging. Hosted by Meg Bowles.

3:00pm The Dinner Party Download An hour-long celebration of culture, food, and conversation designed to help you dazzle your friends at this weekend's get-together. In every episode you'll learn a joke, bone up on an odd bit of history and then wash it down with a themed cocktail, meet an artist of note (say, Spike Lee or Willie Nelson), learn the answers to your burning etiquette questions, savor an emerging food trend, and hear your new favorite song. Plus, unconventional wisdom from hosts Rico Gagliano and Brendan Francis Newnam.

4:00pm Brazilian Experience with Sandy Tsukiyama

6:00pm Bridging the Gap with Nicholas Yee

8:00pm The Real Deal with Seth Markow

10:00pm Blues From the Basement with Jon Alan

5 SUNDAY

12:00am Blues From the Basement with Jon Alan

2:00am BBC World Service

5:00am Weekend Edition NPR's weekend morning newsmagazine covering hard news, a wide variety of newsmakers, and cultural stories with care, accuracy, and a wink of humor.

10:00am Krista Tippett On Being Three generations of Evangelicals on Christianity in politics. The debate and questions they embody are alive anew in the wake of the election of Donald Trump as President.

11:00am New Dimensions with Justine Toms The Sacred Geometry of Our Cells (repeat) This dialogue blends the scientific study of cells with the mystical mystery they contain. We learn that cells can be our teachers, that they need community to survive, and how our emotions affect our cells. If we are worried or fearful, the body prepares us to fight or flight. The more we understand how our cells work, the more effectively we can live our lives. Dr. Sondra Barrett is the author of “The Secrets of Your Cells: Discovering Your Body’s Inner Intelligence.” Program #3475.

12:00pm TED Radio Hour Screen Time Part II When we go online, we present a digital version of ourselves. How do we transform when we interact inside our screens? In this episode, TED speakers explore the expanding role of our “second selves.”

1:00pm Kanikapila Sunday with Derrick Malama

4:00pm Fascinatin’ Rhythm I Do the Best I Can with What I’ve Got The night stretches out but the years whiz by, and life happens to happen—parceled out in a hundred popular songs.

5:00pm Sinatra, the Man and the Music with Guy Steele

6:00pm A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile.

8:00pm American Routes with Nick Spitzer How Many Roads: Bob Dylan’s Back Pages Volume II In this second edition of "How Many Roads?" Bob Dylan's Back Pages, we'll rejoin the great American wordsmith by listening to his work from the last 25 years. We won't forget the historic and ancient roots of his modern sounds, from the Old Testament to the Civil Rights movement. We'll hear from collaborators and friends, Mavis Staples and Joan Baez, and from Kris Kristofferson who overheard Dylan's recording sessions while working as a custodian in Nashville. We'll go to our archives for the late producer Jerry Wexler on Dylan's spiritual transformation and hear songs that address outlaws and lovers, memories and mortality.

10:00pm Full Nelson with Tim Vandeveer

11:00pm Bluegrass Breakdown with Dave Higgs Plowing

6 MONDAY

4:00pm Living On Earth with Steve Curwood. This award-winning environmental news program delves into the leading issues affecting the world we inhabit. As the population continues to rise and the management of the earth's resources becomes even more critical, "Living on Earth" examines the issues facing our increasingly interdependent world.

5:00pm The Body Show with Dr. Kathleen Kozak.

6:30pm Humankind with David Freudberg. Following more than a decade of war, up to 400,000 returning U.S. soldiers bring with them invisible wounds. After war, our veterans face a new battle: emotional and spiritual conflict as they absorb having witnessed intense violence.

7:00pm BBC World Service

8:00pm Evening Jazz with Charles Husson

10:00pm Jazz After Hours with Jeff Hanley

7 TUESDAY

4:00pm Travel with Rick Steves.

5:00pm Selected Shorts Since 1985, Symphony Space in New York City has served as the stage for exciting pairings of authors and actors. Selected Shorts producers match Oscar and Tony Award-winning actors with short stories by acclaimed contemporary and classic authors. The results are magically entertaining events turned into captivating radio programs produced by WNYC, New York Public Radio.

6:30pm New Letters on the Air Since 1977, New Letters has been entertaining and informing audiences about contemporary writers and literature, focusing on a writer of poetry, fiction or essays, either in an intimate interview or in a public reading before an audience.

7:00pm BBC World Service

8:00pm Evening Jazz with Charles Husson

10:00pm Jazz After Hours with Jeff Hanley

8 WEDNESDAY

4:00pm Tech Nation with Dr. Moira Gunn.

5:00pm Bytemarks Café with Burt Lum and Ryan Ozawa.

6:30pm CounterSpin with Janine Jackson. CounterSpin provides a critical examination of the major stories every week, and exposes what the mainstream media might have missed in their own coverage. Combining lively discussion and a thoughtful media critique, CounterSpin is unlike any other show on the dial. CounterSpin exposes and highlights biased and inaccurate news; censored stories; sexism, racism and homophobia in the news; the power of corporate influence; gaffes and goofs by leading TV pundits; TV news’ narrow political spectrum; attacks on free speech; and more.

7:00pm BBC World Service

8:00pm Latin Beat with Ray Cruz

10:00pm Jazz After Hours with Jeff Hanley

9 THURSDAY

4:00pm Says You! Taped in front of live audiences at various locations nationwide, 'Says You!' features six panelists divided into two teams of three that bluff, guess, and expound their way through this fast-paced program.

5:00pm Town Square with Beth-Ann Kozlovich.

6:30pm With Good Reason with Sarah McConnell Listeners call With Good Reason "the best way to make a long drive fly by" and "a much-needed forum." Each week scholars explore the worlds of literature, science, the arts, politics, history, and business through lively discussion in a kitchen-table chat format. From the controversies over slave reparations and global warming, to the unique worlds of comic books and wine-making, With Good Reason is always suprising, challenging and fun.

7:00pm Freakonomics Radio with Stephen J. Dubner.

8:00pm Evening Jazz with Charles Husson

10:00pm Jazz After Hours with Jeff Hanley

10 FRIDAY

4:00pm Studio 360 with Kurt Andersen.

5:00pm On the Media with Bob Garfield and Brooke Gladstone. Engaging conversation, insightful commentaries, illuminating reports, and listener calls explore how information, news gathering, and the variety of media available today affect our culture.

6:30pm Left, Right & Center Provocative, up-to-the-minute, alive and witty, KCRW's weekly confrontation over politics, policy and popular culture proves those with impeccable credentials needn't lack personality. This weekly "love-hate relationship of the air" features the most insightful news analysts anywhere.

7:00pm The New Yorker Radio Hour with David Remnick.

8:00pm The Real Deal with Seth Markow

10:00pm B-Sides and Beyond with Jon Alan

11 SATURDAY

12:00am Jazz After Hours with Jeff Hanley

5:00am Weekend Edition NPR's weekend morning newsmagazine covering hard news, a wide variety of newsmakers, and cultural stories with care, accuracy, and a wink of humor.

9:00am The Splendid Table with Lynne Rossetto Kasper. We get caught up on the Irish food scene, with the duo from Perennial Plate, America’s Test Kitchen brings us a refresher course on what is safe and what is not in the kitchen and contributor Russ Parsons talks to Lisa Napoli about her new book “Ray & Joan, The Man Who Made the McDonald’s Fortune & the Woman Who Gave it all Away.” Listeners can call The Splendid Table at 800-537-5252 - anytime! We do call-backs.

10:00am Radiolab Radiolab is a show about curiosity. Where sound illuminates ideas, and the boundaries blur between science, philosophy, and human experience.

11:00am Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me Callers, panelists, and guests compete by answering questions about the week's events, identifying impersonations, filling in the blanks at lightning speed, sniffing out fake news items, and deciphering limericks. Bill Kurtis is official judge and scorekeeper.

12:00pm All Things Considered NPR's newsmagazine presenting breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features.

1:00pm This American Life This American Life started in 1995 in Chicago. It went national in early 1996 and in the years since, it's won a lot of awards—the Peabody, the duPont-Columbia, the Murrow, and the Overseas Press Club, to name a few. Ira Glass, the host of the show, was named best radio host in the country by Time Magazine and received the highest individual honor in public broadcasting, the Edward R. Murrow Award. The American Journalism Review declared that the show is at "the vanguard of a journalistic revolution."

2:00pm The MOTH Radio Hour True Stories Told Live

3:00pm The Dinner Party Download An hour-long celebration of culture, food, and conversation designed to help you dazzle your friends at this weekend's get-together. In every episode you'll learn a joke, bone up on an odd bit of history and then wash it down with a themed cocktail, meet an artist of note (say, Spike Lee or Willie Nelson), learn the answers to your burning etiquette questions, savor an emerging food trend, and hear your new favorite song. Plus, unconventional wisdom from hosts Rico Gagliano and Brendan Francis Newnam.

4:00pm Brazilian Experience with Sandy Tsukiyama

6:00pm Bridging the Gap with Nicholas Yee

8:00pm The Real Deal with Seth Markow

10:00pm Blues From the Basement with Jon Alan

12 SUNDAY

12:00am Blues From the Basement with Jon Alan

2:00am BBC World Service

5:00am Weekend Edition NPR's weekend morning newsmagazine covering hard news, a wide variety of newsmakers, and cultural stories with care, accuracy, and a wink of humor.

10:00am Krista Tippett On Being On Being opens up the animating questions at the center of human life: What does it mean to be human, and how do we want to live? We explore these questions in their richness and complexity in 21st-century lives and endeavors. We pursue wisdom and moral imagination as much as knowledge; we esteem nuance and poetry as much as fact.

11:00am New Dimensions with Justine Toms Owning Our Dreams Is An Ultimate Long Game How might we rapidly accelerate our creativity and contributions to the world? Jonas Koffler says it is never too late to explore our innate talents and unearth hidden opportunities, and tells us that the first thing to do is to break free of self-inflicted friction that is fear-based, lacks courage, and has a sense that we’re not worthy as we hustle our way to recharging our life and creativity. He is the co-author of “Hustle: The Power to Charge Your Life with Money, Meaning, and Momentum.” Program #3600.

12:00pm TED Radio Hour A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

1:00pm Kanikapila Sunday with Derrick Malama

4:00pm Fascinatin’ Rhythm Chocolates (Hot and Dandy) Two of the most exciting All-black revues of the 1920s, when African Americans returned to Broadway.

5:00pm Sinatra, the Man and the Music with Guy Steele

6:00pm A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile.

8:00pm American Routes with Nick Spitzer Music, Comics & Collecting Records: R. Crumb & Jerry Zolten We spin some shellac and wax nostalgic with the iconic cartoonist, musician and record collector Robert Crumb, who’ll share with us his love of musical times gone by. Then we talk to educator and vinyl aficionado Jerry Zolten about the story of Paramount Records, started by a furniture manufacturer, whose recorded legacy is now contained in two swank suitcases.

10:00pm Full Nelson with Tim Vandeveer

11:00pm Bluegrass Breakdown with Dave Higgs Hoeing

13 MONDAY

4:00pm Living On Earth with Steve Curwood. This award-winning environmental news program delves into the leading issues affecting the world we inhabit. As the population continues to rise and the management of the earth's resources becomes even more critical, "Living on Earth" examines the issues facing our increasingly interdependent world.

5:00pm The Body Show with Dr. Kathleen Kozak.

6:30pm Humankind with David Freudberg. We attend a high school debate competition among students representing dozens of states, who learn skills of critical thinking, how to form opinions about public policy and how to understand opposing views.

7:00pm BBC World Service

8:00pm Evening Jazz with Charles Husson

10:00pm Jazz After Hours with Jeff Hanley