HPR-2 Program Listings - February 14th-28th 2017

14 TUESDAY

12:00 A.M. Classical Music

8:00 Morning Cafe with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Music for Lovers.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. WARD Invocation & Toccata; Polish Radio Orch.; Bohdan Wodiczko, cond.; FERGUSON Octet; Ensemble Acht; BRUCKNER Sym. #5 in B-flat; Hamburg Phil. Orch.; Simone Young, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today with Fred Child. NPR News at Noon.

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Family Matters/All in the Family

3:06 Classical Pacific with John Kalani Zak. DVORAK Czech Suite; Czech Phil. Orch.; Libor Pesek, cond.; MASSENET Scene Dramatiques; New Zealand Sym. Orch.; Jean-Yves Ossonce, cond.; MENDELSSOHN Violin Conc. in e; Anne Akiko Meyes, violin; Philharmonia Orch.; Andrew Litton, cond.; TCHAIKOVSKY Serenade for Strings; London Chamber Orch.; Christopher Warren-Green, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. BEETHOVEN Consecration of the House Overt.; Vienna Phil. Orch.; Claudio Abbado, cond.; SCRIABIN Poem of Fire; Dmitri Alexeev, piano; Philadelphia Orch.; Riccardo Muti, cond.; GOULD Foster Gallery; National Orch. of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, cond.

8:00 Collector’s Corner with Henry Fogel. Carl Maria von Weber – An Underappreciated Genius.

10:00 Classical Music

15 WEDNESDAY

12:00 A.M. Classical Music

8:00 Morning Cafe with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Black History – Composers.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Snegurochka Suite; Orch. de la Suisse Romande; Ernest Ansermet, cond.; VIEUXTEMPS Violin Conc. #5 in a; Jascha Heifetz, violin; New Sym. Orch. of London; Malcolm Sargent, cond.; TCHEREPNIN Le Pavillon d’Armide; Moscow Sym. Orch.; Henry Shek, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today with Fred Child. NPR News at Noon.

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Family Matters/All in the Family.

3:06 Classical Pacific with John Kalani Zak. BRAHMS Variations on a Theme by Haydn; Atlanta Sym. Orch.; Yoel Levi, cond.; BRAHMS Violin Sonata #3 in d; Dylana Jenson, violin; Samuel Sanders, piano; BRAHMS Liebeslieder Waltzes, Op. 52; Robert Shaw Festival Singers; Norman Mackenzie & John Wustman, pianos; Robert Shaw, cond.; RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade; Malaysian Phil. Orch.; Kees Bakels, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. SCHUBERT Fantaisie in f; Christoph Eschenbach & Justus Frantz, piano; BERWALD Grand Septet in B-flat; Czech Nonet; BARBER Cello Conc.; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Baltimore Sym. Orch.; David Zinman, cond.

8:00 Chicago Symphony Orchestra SHOSTAKOVICH Sym. #7 in C, Leningrad; Jaap van Zweden, cond.; PROKOFIEV Piano Conc. #3 in C; Yuja Wang, piano; Sakari Oramo, cond.

10:00 Classical Music

16 THURSDAY

12:00 A.M. Classical Music

8:00 Morning Cafe with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Film Fanatic.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. ROSSINI The Barber of Seville – highlights; Roberta Peters, soprano; Robert Merrill, baritone; Cesare Valletti, tenor; Metropolitan Opera Orch.; Roberta Peters, soprano; MOERAN Cello Conc.; Guy Johnston, cello; Ulster Orch.; JoAnn Falletta, cond.; BRAHMS Sym. #2 in D; Vienna Phil. Orch.; Carlos Kleiber, cond. (historic performance)

12:00 P.M. Performance Today with Fred Child. NPR News at Noon.

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Family Matters/All in the Family.

3:06 Classical Pacific with John Kalani Zak. MOROSS Sonata for Piano Duet & String Quartet; Nancy Weems & John Jensen, piano; Lyric Arts Quartet, Houston; RAMEAU Les Indes Galantes; Aulos Ensemble; DOHNANYI Konzertstuck; Janos Starker, cello; Seattle Sym. Orch.; Gerard Schwarz, cond.; BEETHOVEN Sym. #2 in D; Columbia Sym. Orch.; Bruno Walter, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Judy Anderson. RAFF Romeo & Juliet; Philharmonia Orch.; Francesco D’Avalos, cond.; BERNSTEIN Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium); Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; London Sym. Orch.; Andre Previn, cond.; HANSON Sym. #2, Romantic; Eastman-Rochester Orch.; Howard Hanson, cond.

8:00 New York Philharmonic WEBERN Passacaglia; DUTILLEUX Metaboles; MAHLER Sym. #9; Alan Gilbert, cond.

10:00 Classical Music

17 FRIDAY

12:00 A.M. Classical Music

8:00 Morning Cafe with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Sounds Like…..

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. GOMES Sonata in D; Brazilian Guitar Quartet; NIELSEN Wind Quintet; Melos Ensemble; RIISAGER Slaraffenland; Danish Radio Sym. Orch.; Vaclav Neumann, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today with Fred Child. NPR News at Noon.

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Family Matters/All in the Family.

3:06 Classical Pacific with John Kalani Zak. HAYDN Notturno #6 in G; The Music Party; Alan Hacker, cond.; HAYDN Harpsichord Conc. in D; Trevor Pinnock, harpsichord; English Concert; HAYDN Sym. #104 in D, London; New York Phil.; Leonard Bernstein, cond.; Sean Kennard plays Chopin & Stravinsky

6:06 Evening Concert with Judy Anderson. RUBINSTEIN Two Barcarolles & Valse Caprice; Artur Rubinstein, piano; RUBINSTEIN Piano Conc. #4 in d; Michael Ponti, piano; Philharmonia Hungarica; Othmar Maga, cond.; COPLAND Danzon Cubano; New World Sym.; Michael Tilson Thomas, cond.; COPLAND Appalachian Spring; Boston Sym. Orch.; Aaron Copland, cond.

8:00 Shanghai Symphony Orchestra GRIEG Piano Conc. in a; Alice Sara Rott, piano; BERLIOZ Symphonie Fantastique; Osmo Vanska, cond.; REICH Tehillim; Steve Reich, cond.

10:00 Classical Music

18 SATURDAY

12:00 A.M. Classical Music

5:00 Howard’s Day Off with Howard Dicus.

7:00 Classical Guitar

8:00 Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center BEETHOVEN String Quartet in B-flat, Op. 18, No. 6; Jerusalem Quartet; MENDELSSOHN Sextet in D, Op. 110; Michael Brown, piano; Chad Hoopes, violin; Paul Neubauer, Matthew Lipman, violas; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Joseph Conyers, double bass

9:00 The Score with Edmund Stone. The 2016 Academy Awards. Music from all five Oscar nominees for Best Score: La La Land, Lion, Jackie, Passengers and Moonlight.

10:00 NPR’s From the Top with Host Christopher O’Riley. From Big Sky, Montana, this week’s program features a young pianist who conjures up a great seascape through his multi-layered performance of the music of Maurice Ravel, a flashy violin showpiece played by a fearless 14-year-old from Santa Fe, and a local trumpet player who – when she’s not practicing scales – is out running marathons across the Montana landscape.

11:00 Classical Music

1:00 P.M. Metropolitan Opera DVORAK Rusalka. Kristine Opolais (Rusalka); Katarina Dalayman (The Princess); Jamie Barton (Jezibaba); Brandon Jovanovich (The Prince); Eric Owens (The Water Sprite); Mark Elder, cond.

5:00 Singing and Other Sins with Gary Hickling. Favorite Female Singers with February Birthdays. Blair celebrates the birthdays of Renata Tebaldi, Elly Ameling, Leontyne Price, Renee Fleming, Marian Anderson, Renata Scotto, and Mirella Freni.

6:00 The Early Muse with Ian Capps. Martin Luther: The Early Years. During 2017, Lutherans from around the world will be celebrating the 500 years since their founder nailed his 95 Theses to the church door in Wittenberg on October 31st. The Early Muse will join them in several programs throughout the year, starting with music of his own time – in February, the month in which he died nearly 19 years later.

7:00 Symphony Cast HANNAH LASH Sound Investment; CHOPIN Piano Conc. #2 in f; Natasha Peremski, piano; HAYDN Sym. #102 in B-flat; Los Angeles Chamber Orch.; Jeffrey Kahane, cond.

9:00 Millennium of Music with Robert Aubrey Davis. Three from Brilliant. A Vespers for St. Barbara, music for organ and percussion, and the first of many new releases for the Monteverdi 450th.

10:00 Harmonia with Angela Mariani. That’s Amore. Ah, Valentine’s Day – a time to announce new affections or rekindle an old flame! This week on Harmonia, we explore the sounds of flute d’amore, viola d’amore, and oboe d’amore. These instruments, which bear the suffix d’amore, meaning “of love,” produce special sounds due to their unusual construction. Snuggle up with your sweetheart, open that box of chocolates, and settle in for “that’s amore!”

11:00 Classical Music

19 SUNDAY

12:00 A.M. Classical Music

8:00 With Heart & Voice with Peter Dubois. Potpourri. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share some additional new and recent releases of choral and organ music, along with a variety of music for “ordinary time.”

9:00 Sunday Brunch with Gene Schiller. Enjoy three hours of your favorite music, as requested by the listeners of Hawaii Public Radio. To make your choice from our “musical brunch buffet” write to Sunday Brunch, Hawaii Public Radio, 738 Kaheka St., Honolulu, HI 96814. Or e-mail your request to us at: hprmusic@hawaiipublicradio.org (Subject: Sunday Brunch).

12:00 P.M. Sunday Baroque. A celebration of beloved and appealing music from the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it. Enjoy the tuneful and lively music of Bach, Vivaldi and Handel – and music by their talented contemporaries and predecessors – as part of the mix of familiar favorites and new surprises.

3:00 On Being with Krista Tippett.

4:00 New Dimensions A Life of Compassionate Service with Larry Brilliant, M.D. This is a most unlikely life story of “hippie” doctor who travels overland to India to aid flood victims, but ends up with an assignment from an Indian guru to be a part of a team to successfully eradicate the last bastion of the smallpox epidemic in India.

5:00 Howard’s Day Off (repeat)

7:00 A Prairie Home Companion with Chis Thile.

9:00 Sinatra, the Man & the Music with Guy Steele.

10:00 New Sounds with John Schaefer

11:00 Classical Music

20 MONDAY

12:00 A.M. Classical Music

8:00 Morning Cafe with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Mostly Baroque.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. ELGAR Cockaigne Overt.; Baltimore Sym. Orch.; David Zinman, cond.; IBERT Flute Conc.; Eugenia Zuckerman, flute; Manhattan Chamber Orch.; Richard Auldon Clark, cond.; FOULDS Dynamic Tryptych; Peter Donahoe, piano; City of Birmingham Sym. Orch.; Sakari Oramo, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today with Fred Child. NPR News at Noon

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Soundtracks. It’s Oscar season again! And, since the beginning of cinematography, classical music has been there to enhance the narrative and drama of the silver screen. For the next five days we will listen to the soundtracks composed for the films E.T., Zorba the Greek, and Robin Hood, plus many more film scores composed by illustrious composers of the 20th century.

3:06 Classical Pacific with John Kalani Zak. BARBER Souvenirs; John Browning & Leonard Slatkin, pianos; RAFF March & Finale from Sym. #5 in E, Lenore; Philharmonia Orch.; Yondani Butt, cond.; RESPIGHI Fountains of Rome; Philadelphia Orch.; Riccardo Muti, cond.; MOZART Violin Conc. #5 in F, Turkish; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin & cond.; London Phil. Orch.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. BERLIOZ Waverley Overt.; Staatskapelle Dresden; Colin Davis, cond.; GILLIS Encore Conc.; Ian Hobson, piano & cond.; Sinfonia Varsovia; SCHUBERT Sym. #6 in C, Little; Berlin Phil. Orch.; Karl Bohm, cond.

8:00 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra DEBUSSY Iberia; LUDWIG Pictures from the Floating World; Nancy Goeres, bassoon; GINASTERA Four Dances from Estancia; FALLA Interlude & Dance from La Vida Breve; Junajo Mehta, cond.

10:00 Classical Music

21 TUESDAY

12:00 A.M. Classical Music

8:00 Morning Cafe with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Laying Down the Law.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. STRAVINSKY Scherzo Fantastique; St. Petersburg Phil. Orch.; Vladimir Ashkenazy, cond.; CIURLIONIS The Sea; U.S.S.R. Sym. Orch.; Evgeny Svetlanov, cond.; SHOSTAKOVICH Sym. #10 in e; Berlin Phil. Orch.; Herbert von Karajan, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today with Fred Child. NPR News at Noon.

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Soundtracks.

3:06 Classical Pacific with John Kalani Zak. RACHMANINOFF Caprice Bohemienne; St. Louis Sym. Orch.; Leonard Slatkin, cond.; CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO Guitar Quintet; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar; Tokyo Quartet; LALO Sym. in g; Royal Phil. Orch.; Yondani Butt, cond.; ZHAN HAO & CHEN KANG Butterfly Lovers Conc.; Vanessa-Mae, violin; Orch. of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden; Viktor Fedotov, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. LISZT Orpheus; Dresden Phil. Orch.; Michel Plasson, cond.; GLUCK Ballet music from Orfeo ed Euridice; Rome Opera Orch.; Pierre Monteux, cond.; FRANCK Sym. in d; Chicago Sym. Orch.; Pierre Monteux, cond.

8:00 Collector’s Corner with Henry Fogel. A remarkable rare performance of Verdi’s Il Trovatore. (Gencer/Del Monaco/Bastianini/Barbieri/Previtali/RAI Milan)

10:00 Classical Music

22 WEDNESDAY

12:00 A.M. Classical Music

8:00 Morning Cafe with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Black History – Singers.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. FINZI Eclogue; Tom Poster, piano; Aurora Orch.; Nicholas Collon, cond.; FINZI Clarinet Conc. in c; James Campbell, clarinet; Manitoba Chamber Orch.; Simon Streatfield, cond.; PAINE Sym. #2, in the spring; Ulster Orch.; JoAnn Falletta, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today with Fred Child. NPR News at Noon.

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Soundtracks.

3:06 Classical Pacific with John Kalani Zak. BRITTEN Four Sea Interludes; Cincinnati Sym. Orch.; Paavo Jarvi, cond.; BRIDGE Cello Sonata; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello; Benjamin Britten, piano; BRITTEN Variations on a Theme by Frank Bridge; Northern Sinfonia of England; Richard Hickox, cond.; BRIDGE The Sea; Long Beach Sym.; JoAnn Falletta, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. MOSCHELES Concertante in F; Aurele Nicolet, flute; Heinz Holliger, oboe; Frankfurt Radio Sym. Orch.; Eliahu Inbal, cond.; BRUCH Conc. for Clarinet, Viola & Orch.; Guy Chadash, clarinet; Donatus Katkus, viola; St. Christopher Chamber Orch. of Lithuania; Arie Lipsky, cond.; SCHUMANN Piano Quintet in E-flat; Artur Rubinstein, piano; Guarneri Quartet

8:00 Chicago Symphony Orchestra BRUCKNER Sym. #9 in d; BRUCKNER Te Deum; Erin Wall, soprano; Okka von der Damerau, mezzo-soprano; Steve Davislim, tenor; Eric Owens, bass; Chicago Symphony Chorus; RAVEL Rapsodie Espagnole; Riccardo Muti, cond.

10:00 Classical Music

23 THURSDAY

12:00 A.M. Classical Music

8:00 Morning Cafe with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Contemporary Classics.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. DEBUSSY Sonata for Viola, Flute & Harp; Nash Ensemble; MELARTIN Sleeping Beauty; Tampere Phil. Orch.; Leif Segerstam, cond.; TCHAIKOVSKY Sym. #6 in b, Pathetique; Sofia Phil. Orch.; Dobrin Petkov, cond. (historic performance)

12:00 P.M. Performance Today with Fred Child. NPR News at Noon.

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Soundtracks.

3:06 Classical Pacific with John Kalani Zak. R. STRAUSS Burleske; Sergei Edelmann, piano; Stockholm Phil. Orch.; Paavo Berglund, cond.; BRUCH Scottish Fantasy; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Israel Phil. Orch.; Zubin Mehta, cond.; RODRIGO Concierto para una fiesta; David Russell, guitar; Naples Phil. Orch.; Erich Kunzel, cond.; DING SHAN-DE Selections from Long March Symphony; Hong Kong Phil. Orch.; Yoshikazu Fukumura, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Judy Anderson. GOLDMARK In Italy; Philharmonia Orch.; Yondani Butt, cond.; RODRIGO Concierto de Aranjuez; Sharon Isbin, guitar; Lausanne Chamber Orch.; Lawrence Foster, cond.; HARTY Irish Sym.; Ulster Orch.; Bryden Thomson, cond.

8:00 New York Philharmonic HAYDN Sym. #88 in G; TCHAIKOVSKY Romeo & Juliet; SCHUBERT Six Orchestrated Songs: Die Forelle, Gretchen am Spinnrade, Im Abendrot, An Sylvia, Nacht und Traume, & Erlkonig; Anne-Sophie Mutter, mezzo-soprano; PROKOFIEV Sym. #5 in B-flat; Alan Gilbert, cond.

10:00 Classical Music

24 FRIDAY

12:00 A.M. Classical Music

8:00 Morning Cafe with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: The Wonderful World of Vinyl.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. RAVEL La Valse; Boston Sym. Orch.; Charles Munch, cond.; FAURE Piano Quartet #1 in c; Los Angeles Piano Quartet; DURUFLE Requiem; Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, bass-baritone; Orch. & Chorus of Santa Cecilia; Myung-Whun Chung, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today with Fred Child. NPR News at Noon.

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. Soundtracks.

3:06 Classical Pacific with John Kalani Zak. TARTINI Devil’s Trill Sonata; Gil Shaham, violin; Jonathan Feldman, piano; WEBER Clarinet Conc. #1 in f; Benny Goodman, clarinet; Chicago Sym. Orch.; Jean Martinon, cond.; DEBUSSY Suite Bergamasque; Amsterdam Guitar Trio; BEETHOVEN Serenade in D, Op. 25; James Galway, flute; Joseph Swensen, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola

6:06 Evening Concert with Judy Anderson. FIBICH At Twilight; Prague Radio Sym. Orch.; Frantisek Vajnar, cond.; FALLA Nights in the Gardens of Spain; Alicia de Larrocha, piano; London Phil. Orch.; Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos, cond.; MOZART Clarinet Conc. in A; Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; English Chamber Orch.

8:00 Shanghai Symphony Orchestra LI HUANZHI Spring Festival Overt.; Daniele Gatti, cond.; ZHAO LIN Duo; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Wu Tong, sheng; Long Yu, cond.; TCHAIKOVSKY Sym. #4 in f; Chen Xieyang, cond.

10:00 Classical Music

25 SATURDAY

12:00 A.M. Classical Music

5:00 Howard’s Day Off with Howard Dicus.

7:00 Classical Guitar

8:00 Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center SCRIABIN Five Preludes; Wu Han, piano; TANEYEV Piano Quintet in g; Wu Han, piano; Escher Quartet

9:00 The Score with Edmund Stone. Composers Who Have Never Won an Oscar. We offer belated recognition to Danny Elfman, Alan Silvestri, James Newton Howard, and others.

10:00 NPR’s From the Top with Host Christopher O’Riley. From our home in Boston, this week’s program features a From the Top alum who’s gone on to be the first American pianist since 1966 to win the Silver Medal at the famous International Tchaikovsky Competition. Also we meet a pianist who’s just nine years old who not only performs the music of Rachmaninoff with authority – she also happens to have been an international chess champion.

11:00 Classical Music

1:00 P.M. Metropolitan Opera MASSENET Werther. Anna Christy (Sophie); Isabel Leonard (Charlotte); Vittorio Grigolo (Werther); David Bizic (Albert); Maurizio Muraro (Le Bailli); Edward Gardner, cond.

5:00 Singing and Other Sins with Gary Hickling. Lotte Lehmann’s Birthday. A comparison of her lieder recordings live and in the studio.

6:00 The Early Muse with Ian Capps. Carnival: Fiestas of Spain & the New World. Carnival the world over is a last revel before the austerity of Lent, no less so in Spain and Latin America than elsewhere. The Early Muse celebrates the mid-point of Carnival with the revelry, dances and a touch of burlesque that make the Hispanic fiestas so vibrant.

7:00 Symphony Cast BRAHMS Tragic Overt.; TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Conc. in D; Gil Shaham, violin; DVORAK Sym. #7 in d; Nashville Sym. Orch.; Giancarlo Guerrero, cond.

9:00 Millennium of Music with Robert Aubrey Davis. Alpha White Label. For a while the amazing French label allowed groups to experiment – Sephardic music, Andalusian melodies, and some visitors work by Christina Pluhar.

10:00 Harmonia with Angela Mariani. Dancing in the New World. The stately pavon was a peacock and canarios a dance! Tap your toes, grab your dancing shoes, and find a partner. This week on Harmonia, we’re exploring dances heard in the Spanish Viceroys of Colonial Central and South America. Join us for Dancing in the New World!

11:00 Classical Music

26 SUNDAY

12:00 A.M. Classical Music

8:00 With Heart & Voice with Peter Dubois. Transfiguration – Music of Praise. On this last Sunday before the season of Lent, we’ll explore music for the Feast of the Transfiguration, alongside other festive pieces of praise!

9:00 Sunday Brunch with Gene Schiller. Enjoy three hours of your favorite music, as requested by the listeners of Hawaii Public Radio. To make your choice from our “musical brunch buffet” write to Sunday Brunch, Hawaii Public Radio, 738 Kaheka St., Honolulu, HI 96814. Or e-mail your request to us at: hprmusic@hawaiipublicradio.org (Subject: Sunday Brunch).

12:00 P.M. Sunday Baroque. A celebration of beloved and appealing music from the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it. Enjoy the tuneful and lively music of Bach, Vivaldi and Handel – and music by their talented contemporaries and predecessors – as part of the mix of familiar favorites and new surprises.

3:00 On Being with Krista Tippett.

4:00 New Dimensions Embracing (Rather than Fixing) our Authentic Selves with David Bedrick. Bedrick is a practitioner of Process Oriented Psychology. This branch of pscychology acknowledges the diversity that exists in humankind and does not attempt to “normalize” clients to fit a certain mold.

5:00 Howard’s Day Off (repeat)

7:00 A Prairie Home Companion with Chis Thile.

9:00 Sinatra, the Man & the Music with Guy Steele.

10:00 New Sounds with John Schaefer

11:00 Classical Music

27 MONDAY

12:00 A.M. Classical Music

8:00 Morning Cafe with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: Unpublished…Unperformed.

10:00 Morning Concert with Gene Schiller. GLAZUNOV Karelian Legend; U.S.S.R. Sym. Orch.; Evgeny Svetlanov, cond.; SIBELIUS Violin Conc. in d; Sarah Chang, violin; Berlin Phil. Orch.; Mariss Jansons, cond.; CHARPENTIER Impressions d’Italie; Brussels Phil. Orch.; Herve Niquet, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today with Fred Child. NPR News at Noon.

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. TBA

3:06 Classical Pacific with John Kalani Zak. GLIERE Horn Conc. in B-flat; Hermann Baumann, horn; SCHUBERT Piano Quintet in A, Trout; Nash Ensemble; ROSSINI/RESPIGHI La Boutique Fantasque; Boston Pops Orch.; Arthur Fiedler, cond.; JOHN WILLIAMS Memoirs of a Geisha; Studio Orch.; John Williams, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. TAKEMITSU To the Edge of Dream; John Williams, guitar; London Sinfonietta; Esa-Pekka Salonen, cond.; IBERT Escales; French National Orch.; Leopold Stokowski, cond.; BEETHOVEN String Quartet #13 in b; Emerson Quartet

8:00 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra MOZART Sym. #35 in D, Haffner; MENDELSSOHN Violin Conc. in e; Midori, violin; BRAHMS Sym. #1 in c; Manfred Honeck, cond.

10:00 Classical Music

28 TUESDAY

12:00 A.M. Classical Music

8:00 Morning Cafe with Gene Schiller. Get the day going with a refreshing blend of music, The Writer’s Almanac, special features…and more music. Today’s theme: New Names, New Recordings.

10:00 Morning Café with Gene Schiller. MARTINU Flute Sonata; James Galway, flute; Philip Moll, piano; MACDOWELL Piano Conc. #2 in d; Van Cliburn, piano; Chicago Sym. Orch.; Walter Hendl, cond.; SCHMITT Antoine et Cleopatre Suites 1 & 2; Lorraine Phil. Orch.; Jacques Mercier, cond.

12:00 P.M. Performance Today with Fred Child. NPR News at Noon.

2:00 Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin. TBA

3:06 Classical Pacific with John Kalani Zak. HOVHANESS Mysterious Mountain; Chicago Sym. Orch.; Fritz Reiner, cond.; LISZT Les Preludes; Berlin Phil. Orch.; SAINT-SAENS Piano Conc. #1 in D; Pascal Roge, piano; Philharmonia Orch.; Charles Dutoit, cond.; ELGAR Selections from The Wand of Youth; London Phil. Orch.; Adrian Boult, cond.

6:06 Evening Concert with Craig DeSilva. BACH Conc. for Two Violins in d; Jascha Heifetz & Erick Friedman, violins; New London Sym. Orch.; Malcolm Sargent, cond.; THOMSON Acadian Songs & Dances; Cleveland Pops Orch.; Louis Lane, cond.; SIBELIUS Sym. #3 in C; Boston Sym. Orch.; Colin Davis, cond.

8:00 Collector’s Corner with Henry Fogel. Ignace Jan Paderewski – Pianist and Composer.

10:00 Classical Music