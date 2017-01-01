HPR-2 Program Listings - January 2017

Weekdays

12:00am BBC World Service

6:00am Performance Today Live concerts by famous artists in concert halls around the globe and from the American Public Media studios as well as interviews, news and features. Daily program information is available in the HPR-1 program listings.

8:00am The Conversation with Beth-Ann Kozlovich and Chris Vandercook. For, by, and about the people of Hawaii, the co-hosts will be talking to all sorts of people about all sorts of things, from the state’s budget crisis to huli-huli chicken, with island-to-island interviews and features on science, arts and culture, agriculture, politics, tourism, and of course everyday life.

9:00am Monday-Thursday The Takeaway The Takeaway is the national morning news program that delivers the news and analysis you need to catch up, start your day, and prepare for what's ahead. Host John Hockenberry, along with the The New York Times and WGBH Boston, invites listeners every morning to learn more and be part of the American conversation on-air and online here at thetakeaway.org. The Takeaway is a unique partnership of global news leaders. It is a co-production of PRI (Public Radio International) and WNYC Radio in collaboration with The New York Times and WGBH Boston.

9:00am Friday Science Friday Journalist Ira Flatow is joined by listeners and studio guests to explore science-related topics - from subatomic particles and the human genome to the Internet and earthquakes. Flatow offers in-depth discussion with scientists and others from all walks of life, giving listeners the chance to hear from the people whose work influences their daily lives.

10:00am Monday-Thursday BBC World Service

11:00am The World

12:00pm All Things Considered

2:00pm BBC World Service

3:00pm Fresh Air Terry Gross hosts this multi-award-winning daily interview and features program. The veteran public radio interviewer is known for her extraordinary ability to engage guests of all dispositions. Every weekday she delights intelligent and curious listeners with revelations on contemporary societal concerns.

4:00pm-6:00pm (see below for daily programming)

6:00pm Marketplace Award-winning Marketplace is public radio's daily magazine on business and economics news "for the rest of us."

6:30pm-midnight (see below for daily programming)

1 SUNDAY (New Year’s Day)

12:00am Blues From the Basement with Jon Alan

2:00am BBC World Service

5:00am Weekend Edition NPR's weekend morning newsmagazine covering hard news, a wide variety of newsmakers, and cultural stories with care, accuracy, and a wink of humor.

10:00am Krista Tippett On Being Acoustic ecologist Gordon Hempton has recorded inside Sitka spruce logs in the Pacific Northwest, thunder in the Kalahari Desert, dawn breaking across six continents. He is also an activist for silence which he says is endangered — not a luxury but essential to our sanity. He’s the founder and vice president of The One Square Inch of Silence Foundation, based in Joyce, Washington. His books include “One Square Inch of Silence: One Man's Quest to Preserve Quiet,” co-authored with John Grossmann, and “Earth Is A Solar Powered Jukebox: A Complete Guide to Listening, Recording, and Sound Designing with Nature”. He's also produced more than 60 albums of vanishing natural soundscapes.

11:00am New Dimensions with Justine Toms Finding A God That Is Real In this deep dialogue we look at a new theory of God based on science. Nancy Ellen Abrams, J.D., suggests that we need a God that can connect us spiritually to the “real” universe and can guide our now globally conscious species toward a long-term and honorable civilization. She describes emergent phenomena as well as the effectiveness of prayer. She is the author of “A God That Could Be Real: Spirituality, Science, and the Future of Our Planet.” Program #3595.

12:00pm TED Radio Hour Simply Happy In this hour, finding happiness may be simpler than you think.

1:00pm Kanikapila Sunday with Derrick Malama

4:00pm Fascinatin’ Rhythm

5:00pm Sinatra, the Man and the Music with Guy Steele

6:00pm A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile. We're bidding 2016 adieu with a few highlights from our season thus far, a few from the past year, and a few from even farther back in the vault. We'll have music from Paul Simon, Jack White, Angelique Kidjo, Ben Folds, Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio, Marcus Mumford, Gillian Welch, Nickel Creek, Punch Brothers, and comedy from Aparna Nancherla. Plus, a look back to Chris Thile's first appearance on the show in 1996, when he joined us along with Michael Cleveland for a young artists show; even more tunes from our friends Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, and Aoife O'Donovan; and scripts, scenes, and sponsors from our Royal Academy of Radio Actors. Prep those resolutions, dust off the noisemakers, and join us on the radio to ring in the new year.

8:00pm American Routes with Nick Spitzer "How Many Roads…?” Bob Dylan’s Back As the old year ends and a New Year begins, we’ll hear sources and symbols, words and music from America’s greatest songster and now Nobel Laureate. Guests include longtime friends Mavis Staples and Joan Baez.

10:00pm Full Nelson with Tim Vandeveer

11:00pm Bluegrass Breakdown with Dave Higgs Highlights of 2016, Part One

2 MONDAY

8:00am SPECIAL: Capitol Steps: Politics Takes a Holiday If only the Capitol Steps had some funny material to work with in 2016…is something that will never cross your mind when listening to our Year In Review New Year’s Special. All your election favorites will be there: President-Elect Trump, Hillary, Bernie Sanders, Vladimir Putin…wait, what?!? Let’s not let the election divide us any further. Tune in, and let’s unite in laughter! And for goodness’ sake, can someone give Merrick Garland a hug?

4:00pm Living On Earth with Steve Curwood. Virtually all scientists agree that the planet is heating up, and without speedy control of greenhouse gas pollution, the effects will be catastrophic. With climate denial embraced by so many American politicians, distinguished experts including Michael Mann say it is time to call out the lies. Also, letters to the future to explain how some tried to take action.

5:00pm The Body Show with Dr. Kathleen Kozak.

6:30pm Humankind with David Freudberg. In a health care setting, where serious illness may be on the line, what does it mean for a provider to listen attentively? We examine this core nursing practice in several venues.

7:00pm BBC World Service

8:00pm Evening Jazz with Charles Husson

10:00pm Jazz After Hours with Jeff Hanley

3 TUESDAY

4:00pm Travel with Rick Steves. What do you do to get ready for the new year? Authors David Sedaris and Patricia Schultz encourage making travel plans, Chris Santella recommends getting outdoors, for an adrenaline kick heli-skiing in Alaska, or a civilized game of golf on the coast of Ireland, and Nate Johnson stirs up our curiosity about urban wildlife, from the birds we take for granted, to the plants we never noticed that poke up out of the sidewalk.

7:00pm BBC World Service

4 WEDNESDAY

4:00pm Tech Nation with Dr. Moira Gunn.

5:00pm Bytemarks Café with Burt Lum and Ryan Ozawa.

7:00pm BBC World Service

8:00pm Latin Beat with Ray Cruz

5 THURSDAY

4:00pm Says You! Taped in front of live audiences at various locations nationwide, 'Says You!' features six panelists divided into two teams of three that bluff, guess, and expound their way through this fast-paced program.

5:00pm Town Square with Beth-Ann Kozlovich.

6:30pm With Good Reason with Sarah McConnell Pulitzer 100: If You Like the Truth Lieutenant General George Crocker says that when he was first introduced to Rick Atkinson he was told, “If you like the truth, you’ll love Rick.” Over his long career as a journalist and historian, Atkinson has won four Pulitzer Prizes for work that he has either written or contributed to. As part of the Pulitzer Centennial Campfire Initiative, we honor Rick Atkinson’s career, from Vietnam Veterans, WWII, and the Persian Gulf War to DC police shootings and the War in Iraq. His motto, he says, is on a little sign taped next to his desk: “Get On With It.”

7:00pm Freakonomics Radio with Stephen J. Dubner.

6 FRIDAY

4:00pm Studio 360 with Kurt Andersen.

7:00pm The New Yorker Radio Hour with David Remnick.

7 SATURDAY

9:00am The Splendid Table with Lynne Rossetto Kasper. We talk to Indian food authority Madhur Jaffrey about her latest book Vegetarian India; we begin our weekly collaboration with America’s Test Kitchen in a conversation with John Willoughby about the best in Mid-East pantry staples; contributor David Leite talks to journalist Tim Neville about his trip to the Swiss Alps to immerse himself in the art of fondue; and The Los Angeles Times’ Noelle Carter meets up with Toni Tipton Martin, author of “The Jemima Code, Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks.” Listeners can call The Splendid Table at 800-537-5252 - anytime! We do call-backs.

1:00pm This American Life We Broke It We’ve fought two wars since 9/11. We got help from tens of thousands of Iraqis and Afghans— some were targeted or killed because they helped us. We owe these people. We’ve passed laws that say so. So why has it been so hard for us to get many of them to safety?

4:00pm Brazilian Experience with Sandy Tsukiyama

6:00pm Bridging the Gap with Nicholas Yee

8 SUNDAY

11:00am New Dimensions with Justine Toms Bringing Unconditional Love to Ourselves (repeat) This dialogue with Robyn Posin, Ph.D. explores how we may become more consistently gentle, more kind, and more tender with ourselves in this mad-paced world. How may we develop the habit of listening to that little voice inside that is so often ignored in the name of expediency? She suggests some words we may use to coax this “little one” to come out and be heard. Robyn Posin is author of “Go Only As Fast As Your Slowest Part Feels Save To Go: Tales to Kindle Compassion and Gentleness for Our Exhausted Selves.” Program #3474.

1:00pm Kanikapila Sunday with Derrick Malama

6:00pm A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile.

8:00pm American Routes with Nick Spitzer Modern Traditions: Ben Harper and Carl LeBlanc (repeat) The singer-songwriter Ben Harper has been on the scene since the early ‘90s, but has more recently been digging deeper into the blues with the legendary harpman Charlie Musselwhite. We’ll talk with Ben about the musical journey from his family’s music store to what he calls his “graduation” album. Then an in-studio conversation with a guitarist who has played with Sun Ra and now plays banjo with Preservation Hall, New Orleans’ own Carl LeBlanc.

11:00pm Bluegrass Breakdown with Dave Higgs Highlights of 2016, Part Two

9 MONDAY

6:30pm Humankind with David Freudberg. Most people regard forgiveness to be a virtue worth striving for, but author/teacher Robin Casarjian explains how forgiving the misconduct of another can release us from the effects of their confusion.

7:00pm BBC World Service

10 TUESDAY

4:00pm Travel with Rick Steves.

7:00pm BBC World Service

11 WEDNESDAY

7:00pm BBC World Service

12 THURSDAY

7:00pm Freakonomics Radio with Stephen J. Dubner.

13 FRIDAY

4:00pm Studio 360 with Kurt Andersen.

7:00pm The New Yorker Radio Hour with David Remnick.

14 SATURDAY

9:00am The Splendid Table with Lynne Rossetto Kasper. Betty Fussell has been writing unflinchingly about food history and food for over 50 years. Contributor Shauna Severs talks to her about her newest collection of essays, “Eat Live, Love Die.” We talk to Cook’s Science from America’s Test Kitchen about the what and why of bitter, and Serious Eat’s Kenji Lopez-Alt gives us a tour of the international breakfast scene. Listeners can call The Splendid Table at 800-537-5252 - anytime! We do call-backs.

1:00pm This American Life This American Life started in 1995 in Chicago. It went national in early 1996 and in the years since, it's won a lot of awards—the Peabody, the duPont-Columbia, the Murrow, and the Overseas Press Club, to name a few. Ira Glass, the host of the show, was named best radio host in the country by Time Magazine and received the highest individual honor in public broadcasting, the Edward R. Murrow Award. The American Journalism Review declared that the show is at "the vanguard of a journalistic revolution."

15 SUNDAY

11:00am New Dimensions with Justine Toms The Transformative Path of Divine Love Dr. William Keepin states that the essence of God resides in the heart; this supreme reality is deeply personal. His work as both a scientist and a seeker of spiritual wisdom reveals that we are witnessing the birth of a vast, unified worldview that unites and cross-fertilizes East and West. This far-ranging conversation also includes a scientific view of consciousness and more. He is the author of “Belonging to God: Spirituality, Science, and a Universal Path of Divine Love.” Program #3599.

6:00pm A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile.

8:00pm American Routes with Nick Spitzer Dr. Lonnie Smith & Terrance Simien: Keys and Squeeze (repeat) From the heart of French Louisiana to the streets of New York, American Routes is mixing it up this week with two giants of their genres. We visit with jazz great Dr. Lonnie Smith, whose mastery of the music is synonymous with his ever-present Hammond B3 organ. We drop down deep in the pocket with Lonnie, and get keyed in to the past and present of soul and jazz. And out on the Cajun and Creole prairies we drop in on zydeco accordionist and Grammy award winner Terrance Simien. Plus jazz, blues and country tunes from keyboard masters of all kinds.

16 MONDAY

6:30pm Humankind with David Freudberg. In time for MLK Day, we look back at the stunning display of forgiveness and nonviolence by the traumatized family members of Mother Emanuel church congregants, who were gunned down in 2015.

7:00pm BBC World Service

17 TUESDAY

4:00pm Travel with Rick Steves.

7:00pm BBC World Service

18 WEDNESDAY

4:00pm Tech Nation with Dr. Moira Gunn.

7:00pm BBC World Service

19 THURSDAY

7:00pm Freakonomics Radio with Stephen J. Dubner.

20 FRIDAY

4:00pm Studio 360 with Kurt Andersen.

7:00pm The New Yorker Radio Hour with David Remnick.

21 SATURDAY

9:00am The Splendid Table with Lynne Rossetto Kasper. Contributor Von Diaz talks to chef Justin Warner about his theories on flavor pairings. He is the author of “The Laws of Cooking,” which includes the law of peanut butter and jelly and the law of gin and tonic. America’s Test Kitchen brings us the latest in Tips & Tricks. Then, what should we expect from the people who sell us food? We get an opinion from cheese monger and food retailer Steve Jenkins. Listeners can call The Splendid Table at 800-537-5252 - anytime! We do call-backs.

1:00pm This American Life This American Life started in 1995 in Chicago. It went national in early 1996 and in the years since, it's won a lot of awards—the Peabody, the duPont-Columbia, the Murrow, and the Overseas Press Club, to name a few. Ira Glass, the host of the show, was named best radio host in the country by Time Magazine and received the highest individual honor in public broadcasting, the Edward R. Murrow Award. The American Journalism Review declared that the show is at "the vanguard of a journalistic revolution."

22 SUNDAY

11:00am New Dimensions with Justine Toms The Eternal and Infinite Nature of the Self The experience of our essential nature is available to us at any moment. We don’t have to “practice” to get there. It is not something “exotic” to our being. Teacher of non-dualism Rupert Spira says “The peace for which we long, the fulfillment for which everybody longs lives in their own being. It’s accessible, available to everybody in their own being.” He is author of “Presence, Volume I & Volume II.” Program #3598.

6:00pm A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile.

8:00pm American Routes with Nick Spitzer Song Makers and Song Takers: William Bell and Chris Smither (repeat) We hear from great songwriters and performers- and those who emulate them. Original songs can take on new form and meaning when interpreted by different voices, and we’ll hear some of those renditions and transformations this week. We’ll hear the rocking Southern sound of the Drive By Truckers covering Bob Dylan, and Ray Charles doing Hank Williams. Our guest William Bell, from Memphis, will tell us all about his music being played by the Byrds, and bluesman Albert King. And we’ll go live on stage in Northampton Massachusetts with folk- blues guitarist Chris Smither for songs and stories.

23 MONDAY

6:30pm Humankind with David Freudberg. In a world given to so much brutality, it would be easy to underestimate the impact of basic human compassion in actually resolving strife, yet even in tense environments, people are transformed by gestures of understanding.

7:00pm BBC World Service

24 TUESDAY

4:00pm Travel with Rick Steves.

7:00pm BBC World Service

25 WEDNESDAY

4:00pm Tech Nation with Dr. Moira Gunn.

7:00pm BBC World Service

26 THURSDAY

7:00pm Freakonomics Radio with Stephen J. Dubner.

27 FRIDAY

4:00pm Studio 360 with Kurt Andersen.

7:00pm The New Yorker Radio Hour with David Remnick.

28 SATURDAY

9:00am The Splendid Table with Lynne Rossetto Kasper. Indian-spiced tater tots anyone? We meet up with Indian master cook Raghavan Iyer over potatoes. His new book is “Smashed, Mashed, Boiled and Baked-and Fried Too!” Bridget Lancaster, host of America’s Test Kitchen, has been investigating sourdough starters first-hand, and contributor New York Times columnist Melissa Clark talks to Elaine Khosrova about her fascinating book “Butter, A Rich History.” Listeners can call The Splendid Table at 800-537-5252 - anytime! We do call-backs.

1:00pm This American Life This American Life started in 1995 in Chicago. It went national in early 1996 and in the years since, it's won a lot of awards—the Peabody, the duPont-Columbia, the Murrow, and the Overseas Press Club, to name a few. Ira Glass, the host of the show, was named best radio host in the country by Time Magazine and received the highest individual honor in public broadcasting, the Edward R. Murrow Award. The American Journalism Review declared that the show is at "the vanguard of a journalistic revolution."

29 SUNDAY

11:00am New Dimensions with Justine Toms Reclaiming Wonder and Hope Here we explore the reclaiming of wonder and hope. We are in need of an upgrade, a new story upon which the mythic foundation of culture rests. Dr. Hank Wesselman says, “The old story about who we are, what we’re doing here, and what this world is all about is no longer supporting us . . . [W]e’re in need of a new story.” This is an invitation to co-create with spirit. He is the author of “The Re-Enchantment: A Shamanic Path to a Life of Wonder.” Program #3597.

6:00pm A Prairie Home Companion with Chris Thile.

8:00pm American Routes with Nick Spitzer Motor City Music of Detroit (repeat) We cruise the musical map of Detroit, catching the sights and sounds of the Motor City. From Hamtramck to Dearborn, we'll meet the proud people who made the cars and played the bars. Jazz modernist Yusef Lateef tells of his time on the assembly line. Smokey Robinson talks about growing up with Motown's future stars. We'll learn how to construct a hit record from Motown studio insiders, then visit a raccoon hunters club, known for bluegrass jams. Plus rockabilly stars, dream cars and polka bands... all from Detroit.

30 MONDAY

6:30pm Humankind with David Freudberg. A return visit to the Seeds of Peace summer camp, when teenagers from opposing sides of conflict regions, including the Middle East, arrive for amazing encounters of dialogue and fun.

7:00pm BBC World Service

31 TUESDAY

4:00pm Travel with Rick Steves.

7:00pm BBC World Service

