HPR Talk Show Host Kozlovich Steps Down

Hawaiʻi Public Radio bids farewell to Beth-Ann Kozlovich, executive producer of the station’s talk programs, host of Town Square, and co-host of The Conversation. She leaves the nonprofit station to assume a senior position at Kāhi Mōhala. Her final broadcast airs on Friday, August 25.



HPR President and General Manager José A. Fajardo said, "Beth-Ann has given so much to HPR over the years. We are grateful for her tireless pursuit of excellence and her contribution to enriching the statewide conversation on a wide array of subjects. I join with the rest of the HPR staff in wishing her the very best as she transfers her formidable talents to another important community service.”



Kozlovich has been the host of HPR’s public affairs forum Town Square since its inception in December, 1999. With her departure, that one-hour weekly program will be discontinued and, as of August 28th, The Conversation will become a weekday offering (HPR-1, Monday - Friday, 11 a.m. – 12 noon).



“We plan to incorporate elements of Town Square into The Conversation, including the popular listener call-ins,” explains HPR Vice President and News Director Bill Dorman. “Listeners will find a familiar voice in Conversation host Chris Vandercook, while the station continues to explore a format for these discussions with guests from around the state that provides the greatest value for our audiences.”

HPR won a 2016 national Clarion Award from the Association for Women in Communications (AWC) for the weeklong series "Homelessness from the Outside In," produced by The Conversation in September 2015. In previous years, Kozlovich was recognized by NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Hawaiʻi and the Hawaii Psychological Association for her contributions to mental health education and psychology in Hawaiʻi.

