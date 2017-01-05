HPR's Program Realignment on February 14

Next month, HPR looks forward to the completion of another goal, one we've had in our sights since the station's founding. For 35 years, with the generous support of our members, we've been building the infrastructure to allow our services to be heard across the state. The 14th facility, a transmitter above Hilo, brought the second station to the eastside of Hawaiʻi island this past October, and now (finally!), with both streams available across the islands, we can fulfill the original promise we made to our listeners and realign the stations into two distinct programming formats. We're excited to bring you more of what you love starting February 14.

HPR-1: news, talk; jazz, blues, world music

HPR-2: your home for classical music

Do you tune in to Morning Edition and All Things Considered during your work week commute? If so, you're among the nearly 70% of our listeners for whom those programs are a regular part of their routine (SMS Membership Survey, December 2016). You'll be glad to know that these flagship programs will remain exactly where they are on HPR-1. Starting on the 14th of next month, however, flowing out of these NPR news magazines will be more information-laden programs from around the nation and from HPR's own News and Talk teams -- programs you currently hear on HPR-2.

Consolidating our news and information stream actually allows us to expand our offerings. Coming to the realigned HPR-1 (as of February 14):

an extra half-hour of Morning Edition (continuing till 9am)

two midday news programs widely-syndicated on other NPR member stations

an after-hours version of Bridging the Gap from HPR host Nick Yee.

two popular entertainment programs for your Saturday "destination listening"

On February 14, HPR-2 will become a 24/7 classical music environment, augmented by other complementary programs. There, too, we'll be able to bring you more classical music:

a 3-hour program every weekday to ease your afternoon commute, hosted by John Kalani Zak

Get ready for the February 14th realignment by checking out the frequencies for HPR-1 and HPR-2 on your island. Why not pre-set your car radio now, too?

We're still finalizing details of the schedule, and will be releasing it in the coming weeks. As an email subscriber, you'll receive first word of it!