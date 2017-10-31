Kalahiki Brings Her "Starr" Power to the Atherton, November 18

Starr Kalahiki, winner of both the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Most Promising Artist of 2012 and the Best Jazz Album of the same year, comes to HPR’s Atherton Studio on November 18. She is accompanied by her longtime “musical accomplice” pianist Kit Ebersbach and bassist Mark Tanouye. They’ll be performing an eclectic mix of jazz standards, show tunes, and Hawaiian classics.

Reservations may be made online at www.hprtickets.org or by calling the station (955-8821) during regular business hours. Tickets are $25 general, $20 for HPR members, and $15 for students with ID. The Atherton Studio is located at Hawaiʻi Public Radio, 738 Kāheka Street. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.; music begins at 7:30 p.m.

About the artist

Starr Kalahiki began performing at an early age in her minister father’s church. While a student at the University Lab School, Kalahiki was invited by Choral Director Nola Nahulu to audition for the Hawaii Opera Theatre chorus. Kalahiki sang in six operas with HOT, and later performed in theatre productions at Diamond Head Theatre and Leeward Community College, and with ʻUlalena on Maui. She has fronted the modern alternative rock band Missing Dave, sung with R&B group eightOeight, and was the jazz headliner on the Star of Honolulu dinner cruise. Her collaboration with veteran arranger/composer Kit Ebersbach (Don Tiki) and bassist Dean Taba resulted in her debut album SALT, which won her two Hōkū awards. In 2015, she won a National Artist Fellowship from the Native Arts & Cultures Foundation for her work on the Liliʻu Project, a multimedia musical featuring the poetry and songs of Queen Liliʻuokalani.

Read original press release here.