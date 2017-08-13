Kanikapila Sunday with Derrick Malama - August 13, 2017

Kanikapila Sunday features three hours of Great Hawaiian Music, including contemporary, traditional and hapa haole songs. You'll also hear slack key guitar and `ukulele instrumentals. Plus, the Kanikapila Sunday Classic! Tune in every Sunday with host Derrick Malama from 1:00-4:00 PM Hawai`i Time on HPR-1.

On today's show, you'll hear music from the Hoku Award-winning trio, Keauhou, plus the Kaua`i duo of Kupaoa, Lehua Kalima & Shawn Pimental, Raiatea Helm, the Hilo quartet of Komakakino, Grammy Award-winner Kalani Pe`a, Kuana Torres Kahele, the Brothers Cazimero, Hoku Zuttermeister, Jeff Peterson, Darren Benitez, Kawai Cockett, Napua, Keali`i Reichel, Darlene Ahuna, the Makaha Sons, Na Leo, Dennis Kamakahi, Israel Kamakawiwo`ole, Amy Hanaiali`i, Keola Beamer, and the Kanikapila Sunday Classic from the Kahauanu Lake Trio.

You'll also hear 'Hanalei Moon' from Natalie Ai Kamauu. Here's 'Shower Tree' from her album 'La-la-la-la.'

Mahalo for listening today and every Kanikapila Sunday! Derrick