Kanikapila Sunday with Derrick Malama - August 20, 2017

Kanikapila Sunday features three hours of Great Hawaiian Music, including contemporary, traditional and hapa haole songs. You'll also hear slack key guitar and `ukulele instrumentals. Plus, the Kanikapila Sunday Classic! Tune in every Sunday with host Derrick Malama from 1:00-4:00 PM Hawai`i Time on HPR-1.

On today's show, Chad Takatsugi honors the voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa, which is currently sailing the Hawaiian Islands on its 'Mahalo Hawai`i' voyage with sister canoe Hikianalia. Listen to 'Kaulana Ka Inoa O Hōkūleʻa' in Hour One.

Nāpua's latest release is called 'Makawalu.' Hear her version of the Bill Aliʻiloa Lincoln composition 'Pua ʻIliahi' also in Hour One.

Lehua Kalima (Na Leo) and Shawn Pimental have a new song out called 'No Haleleʻa Kuʻu Aloha' honoring several scenic areas in the Hanalei district of Kauaʻi. You can hear it in Hour Two.

Plus, music from Kealiʻi Reichel, Olomana, Keauhou, Kuʻuipo Kumukahi, Honoka & Azita, Kuana Torres Kahele, Amy Hanaialiʻi, Kawika Kahiapo, the Pahinui Hawaiian Band, Israel Kamakawiwoʻole, Kūpaoa, Natalie Ai Kamauu, Robert Cazimero, and a Kanikapila Sunday Classic from the Mākaha Sons of Niʻihau!

Enjoy this video from Raiatea Helm:

Mahalo to listening every Kanikapila Sunday! Derrick.