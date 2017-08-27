Kanikapila Sunday with Derrick Malama - August 27, 2017

Kanikapila Sunday features three hours of Great Hawaiian Music, including contemporary, traditional and hapa haole songs. You'll also hear slack key guitar and `ukulele instrumentals. Plus, the Kanikapila Sunday Classic! Tune in every Sunday with host Derrick Malama from 1:00-4:00 PM Hawai`i Time on HPR-1.

Today's show features a rare duet by Robert Cazimero and Teresa Bright called 'My Lanikai.' It's from the CD compilation 'Island Love.' You'll hear that beautiful ballad in Hour One.

Na Leo gives us their version of the Andy Cummings classic 'Waikiki' in Hour Two, and hear Olomana's 'Walk Through a Rainbow' in Hour Three.

Plus, music from Keauhou, Robi Kahakalau, Kuana Torres Kahele, HAPA, Natalie Ai Kamauu, Kalani Pe'a, Raiatea Helm, the Makaha Sons, Ku'uipo Kumukahi, Keali'i Reichel, Mailani, Sean Na'auao, Amy Hanaiali'i, Hoku Zuttermeister, the Pandanus Club, and today's Kanikapila Sunday Classic from Hui 'Ohana!

Please enjoy this music video of 'Nani Ko'olau' from the Hoku Award-winning trio of Keauhou:

Mahalo for listening today and every Kanikapila Sunday! Derrick