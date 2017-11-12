Kanikapila Sunday with Derrick Malama - November 12, 2017

Kanikapila Sunday features three hours of Great Hawaiian Music, including contemporary, traditional and hapa haole songs. You'll also hear slack key guitar and `ukulele instrumentals. Plus, the Kanikapila Sunday Classic! Tune in every Sunday with host Derrick Malama from 1:00-4:00 PM Hawai`i Time on HPR-1.

Hour One features songs from Maunalua, Kupaoa, Kuana Torres Kahele, Amy Hanaiali'i ('Hale'iwa Hula'), Sean Na'auao, Mark Yamanaka, Grammy-winner Kalani Pea ('You Are So Beautiful'), Napua, Keola Beamer, Natalie Ai Kamauu, the duo of Kamanawa and 'ukulele artists Honoka & Azita.

Hour Two highlights the music of Hoku Zuttermeister, 'Anelaikalani, Kawika Kahiapo, the trio of Keauhou, Raiatea Helm, the Rev. Dennis Kamakahi ('Koke'e'), Manu Boyd, Keali'i Reichel, Teresa Bright, Waipuna, Kapono Beamer and the Kona band called Mauka Soul doing the C&K song, 'Sailin'.

Hour Three will bring you songs from former HAPA vocalist Keli'i Kaneali'i, Na Leo, the Hilo quartet of Komakakino, Dennis Pavao, Ku'uipo Kumukahi ('Nani Kaua'i'), Lance Takamiya, and the trio of Keauhou peforms their version of the Alfred Apaka song 'Mapuana.' Plus you'll hear Darlene Ahuna, Herb Ohta, Jr. and a Kanikapila Sunday Classic from the Makaha Sons of Ni'ihau!

Please enjoy this video of Kalani Pe'a performing 'He Wehi Aloha' courtesy HiSessions:

Mahalo for listening today and every Kanikapila Sunday! Derrick