Kanikapila Sunday with Derrick Malama - October 29, 2017

Kanikapila Sunday features three hours of Great Hawaiian Music, including contemporary, traditional and hapa haole songs. You'll also hear slack key guitar and `ukulele instrumentals. Plus, the Kanikapila Sunday Classic! Tune in every Sunday with host Derrick Malama from 1:00-4:00 PM Hawai`i Time on HPR-1.

Maui's Napua kicks off today's show with 'Pua 'Iliahi,' a song from her latest release 'Makawalu.' In Hour One, you'll also hear Hoku Zuttermeister, the Makaha Sons of Ni'ihau ('Take a Walk in the Country'), the new duo called Kamanawa, Robi Kahakalau, the Brothers Cazimero, Israel Kamakawiwo'ole, Amy Hanaiali'i, Mark Yamanaka, Darlene Ahuna, Kuana Torres Kahele and Aaron J. Sala.

Hour Two starts out with Raiatea Helm, who will honor the female vocalists who preceded her, like Lena Machado and Genoa Keawe. Plus, Kupaoa, Sean Na'auao, Lorna Lim, HAPA ('Manoa in the Rain' - one of my favorites!), Natalie Ai Kamauu, and the Hilo quartet of Komakakino.

The award-winning trio of Keauhou begins Hour Three paying tribute to the windward side of O'ahu in Hanohano Ha'iku. You'll also enjoy the music of Na Leo, Keali'i Reichel and Na Palapalai ('Ku'uipo Pua Rose'). Keola Beamer and Raiatea Helm perform John Lennon's 'Imagine' in Hawaiian, Malani Bilyeu takes us to 'Moloka'i Sweet Home,' and Hui 'Ohana sings our Kanikapila Sunday Classic. Stick around for the very end, as Gabby Pahinui rounds out the show.

Please enjoy this video of Jeff Peterson performing 'Hawaiian Skies' courtesy HI Sessions:

Mahalo listening today and every Kanikapila Sunday! Derrick