Kanikapila Sunday - June 4, 2017

'Kanikapila Sunday' features three hours of Great Hawaiian Music, including contemporary, traditional and Hapa Haole songs. You'll also hear slack key guitar and `ukulele instrumentals. Plus, the Kanikapila Sunday Classic! Tune in every Sunday from 1:00-4:00 PM Hawai`i Time on HPR-1.

Today, you'll hear a few songs from the new CD of `ukulele instrumentals, 'Na Mele `Ukulele.' Honoka & Azita will play their of version of 'Do the Hula,' Florent Atem performs 'Hilo One,' and Terry Brown gives us his take on the Sunday Manoa songs 'Hawaiian Lullaby' and 'Honolulu I'm Coming Back Again.'

Here's a video (courtesy HI*Sessions) of Honoka & Azita playing the 1960s' surf classic 'Wipeout':

http://www.honokaandazita.com/video

Plus, new music from Kuana Torres Kahele, Kupaoa, Hoku Zuttermeister, Keauhou, Raiatea Helm, Kalani Pe`a, Raiatea Helm, Keola Beamer, and Natalie Ai Kamauu.

And between 1:00 and 2:00 PM, you'll hear 'Flying' by the Peter Moon Band featuring lead vocals by Martin Pahinui, who passed away last week.