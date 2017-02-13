Kauaʻi & Hawaiʻi Island Station Reassignments

Kauaʻi

Monday, Feb 13, afternoon: KIPL and KIPL-FM 89.9 (currently HPR-2 stations) will start to carry HPR-1 programming. This is in preparation for the realignment of all the news, talk, and non-classical music shows to HPR-1 on Tuesday the 14th.



Wednesday, Feb 15: K269GD 101.7 (currently HPR-1) will become an HPR-2 (classical music) station.

Hawaiʻi island

Tuesday, Feb 14: KHPH 88.7 (currently HPR-2) will start to carry HPR-1 programming, so that our West Hawaiʻi listeners can continue to receive the news, talk, and non-classical music programs they are accustomed to receiving on this frequency.