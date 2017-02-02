Lawmakers Want to Continue Funding for the Coordinated Statewide Homeless Initiative

Aloha United Way chief operating officer, Norm Baker, says preventing homelessness works.
Credit Wayne Yoshioka

The State Legislature is considering spending billions of dollars in a statewide effort to ease homelessness and provide permanent housing.   Some key leaders also want to provide 7 million dollars more over the next 2 years to continue the Coordinated Statewide Homeless Initiative.   Aloha United Way Chief Operating Officer, Norm Baker, says preventing homelessness works.

TAG:  Baker says nearly half of all the individuals helped are children.  If fully funded, an additional 2,200 households or 74-hundred individuals can be helped.

