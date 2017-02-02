Lawmakers Want to Continue Funding for the Coordinated Statewide Homeless Initiative

Coordinated Statewide Homeless Initiative

The State Legislature is considering spending billions of dollars in a statewide effort to ease homelessness and provide permanent housing. Some key leaders also want to provide 7 million dollars more over the next 2 years to continue the Coordinated Statewide Homeless Initiative. Aloha United Way Chief Operating Officer, Norm Baker, says preventing homelessness works.

TAG: Baker says nearly half of all the individuals helped are children. If fully funded, an additional 2,200 households or 74-hundred individuals can be helped.