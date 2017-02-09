Leap of Faith: Timothy B. Schmit on new album, Eagles and Poco

By 1 hour ago

Credit courtesy of timothybschmit.com

Timothy B. Schmit recently released a new solo effort, Leap of Faith, his sixth. It's the first new album from the longtime bassist of The Eagles, and previously Poco, since 2009's Expando. Leap of Faith includes special guests like John McFee from The Doobie Brothers and legendary jazz vibraphonist Gary Burton, as well as music inspired by Schmit's residence on the Garden Island. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member spoke to HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence about the project, his  connection to music since childhood, the two bands he's strongly associated with, and personal memories of his late Eagles bandmate Glenn Frey

Credit courtesy of timothybschmit.com

    

