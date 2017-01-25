A Life of Music and Activism: Judy Collins Returns to Hawaii on a Four Island Tour

Judy Collins has made a name for herself over a half century of music and activism. From her role at numerous civil rights marches to testifying during the Chicago Seven court drama, to speaking about mental illness and suicide prevention, she has gone far beyond many others when it comes to standing up for issues that concern her. With a career that first brought her to the Aloha State in 1964, HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence spoke with the folk legend ahead of her latest island tour.

