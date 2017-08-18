Louie Anderson in HPR's Atherton Performing Arts Studio

Louie Anderson is in town. He spoke with HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence in our Atherton Performing Arts Studio ahead of shows at the Blue Note through Saturday. Multiple-Emmy Award winner, author, actor, stand-up comedian, producer, and one of Comedy Central’s 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time, he has also had memorable roles in films like “Coming to America” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”, plus racked up a lot of TV experience, at one point hosting “Family Feud”, to being creator of “Life with Louie” on Fox. Louie Anderson is currently a star on the FX comedy series “Baskets”, set for a third season.  

Credit louieanderson.com

