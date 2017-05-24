Maria Muldaur speaks with HPR's ATC during Island Tour

Credit courtesy mariamuldaur.com

Maria Muldaur is back in the Aloha State for a string of shows running through Sunday. She plays the Blue Note in Waikiki tonight, before the MACC tomorrow, the Garden Island Friday and concerts Saturday and Sunday on the Big Island. Her career and associations have included legendary Americana/roots musicians, from Ry Cooder to David Lindley to Dr. John to Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. The Midnight at the Oasis singer spoke with HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence.

Credit courtesy of mariamuldaur.com

