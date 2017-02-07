Masterworks Hour with Gene Schiller

Weekdays 2-3 PM on HPR-1

Studio Line: (808) 792-8245

About the show:

HPR Music Director Gene Schiller's signature program begins each weekday morning with Morning Cafe, a refreshing blend of music, usually built around a special theme. The program also includes the daily "Writers Almanac," interesting features, and frequently live interviews with visiting guest artists. After the 10am NPR news break, Morning Concert kicks in with longer classical works.

About the host:

Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later he became the host of Evening Concert, which he hosted for seven years and which continues on HPR-1 (with new hosts) weeknights from 6 to 8 pm.

In 1996, Gene was invited to take over the Sunday morning classical program, Sunday Brunch, which at the time was scheduled from 10 to noon. "About three years later, I turned it into a request program," he recalls, "and soon after that it was expanded to run from 9 to noon, still in the request format."

Besides the show above, Schiller hosts Masterworks Hour every afternoon from 3 to 4 pm. All are regularly scheduled, station-produced classical programs heard on HPR-1.

Schiller was named HPRʻs Music Director in March 2001.

Born in Los Angeles, Schiller's family moved to Hawaiʻi in 1959, just as he entered the third grade. He's lived here ever since, attending St. Louis and then Kaimukī High School. Schiller has been in radio since 1984 when he got his first job at KORL as a host for a big band show. "I come from a family of musicians," he recalls, "and I am the only member who isn't a musician, doesn't read music or play an instrument - but I've always been a good listener."

About the theme music:

The birds which sing on cue at the beginning of Morning Concert are found on "The Good Brown Earth" on Checkfield's Greatest Hits. This has been the show's theme since the former music director, the late Alan Bunin, hosted the program and has been retained in his honor. It is available on CD. The original CD is called "Water Wind and Stone." It is available on American Gramaphone Record's AAGCD-700. American Gramaphone's address is 9130 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha, NE 68152.