Maui based Ebb and Flow Arts has challenged and delighted audiences across the state since 1999. Their performances are known for high level musicianship and novel experiences; they’ve done nearly ninety world premieres. HPR’s Noe Tanigawa reports there is a free concert coming up in the Hōkūlani Imaginarium in Kāne‘ohe.

Electronic music finds a home---at a planetarium!

Ebb and Flow Arts presents Music of the Spheres, a free community event at the Hōkūlani Imaginarium in Kāne‘ohe this Friday, May 5th 7:30pm.

Works by Peter Swanzy, Robert Wehrman, Takuma Itoh, Danny Clay, Carlin Ma, Michael Takemoto, Lee Michael and Dominik Walczuk, Jean-Claude Risset, Otto Luening, others, special guest, Ignace Jang, violin. Free admission.

Saturday, May 20, 7:30pm – @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center Castle Theatre (Kahului, Maui), in cooperation with Vendetti Productions, LLC.

Pianist Sarah Cahill (first half) – a celebration of composer Lou Harrison’s Centennial; Tom Vendetti 3D film(s) including “The Tibetan Illusion Destroyer” - a 60 minute documentary about Mani Rimdu Festival, a Buddhist ceremony in Nepal; and a short film based on Vendetti’s interview with the Dalai Lama on the subject of happiness; very short 3D film by Dr. Gary Greenberg with accompanying live music. Special guest, Keola Beamer. Tickets $30. Call MACC Box office 242-SHOW.

Sunday, May 21, 4pm – Sarah Cahill, full length piano recital, Mike Luce Studio @ Kahilu Theatre, Kamuela. Works by Lou Harrison, Ruth Crawford, Leo Ornstein, Johanna Beyer, Tania Leon, Edward T. Cone, others. Free admission.

Pianist, composer, Robert Pollock is the director of Maui-based Ebb and Flow Arts. A recipient of Guggenheim and NEA fellowships, as well as other grants and awards, he explores the avant garde in music and multimedia. Music of the Spheres is the title of this Friday’s performance.

Pollock: It’s very immersive it’s also a fusion of art and science in the planetarium---it’s a fusion on many levels.

An early adopter of electronic music, Pollock knew audiences at concerts would want more than two speakers on a stage. So he got to thinking.

Pollock: Let’s place this music in an exciting visual environment, so we teamed up with planetaria way back when in Trenton and other facilities.

A recent performance at the ‘Imiloa center in Hilo was filled to capacity.

Pollock: I couldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams we’d have these sorts of shows, way back when. Anything that can be done on a computer screen now digitally, can be projected.

Pythagoras was the first to note musical intervals are whole number ratios—he and others have linked the workings of the universe through musical principles. Pollock points out Nikolai Tesla compared sunlight to electrical waves, and suggests the electronic music we will hear is light-space made audible. With help from excellent terrestrial musicians, for example, HSO concertmaster Iggy jang.

Pollock: There’s the allure of the planetarium, it has that mystery and magic, and again it fuses art and science in a way that’s quite powerful and entertaining, really.

