NPR’s Elizabeth Jensen to Speak on Rebuilding Public Trust in the Media

Hawaii Public Radio is co-sponsoring a lecture with the East-West Center about rebuilding public trust in the media with NPR's Ombudsman/Public Editor, Elizabeth Jensen who is the East West Center’s George Chaplin Fellowship in Distinguished Journalism Address

Trust in the media has steeply declined in the past several decades, even as surveys show that the public believes democracy requires the press to keep government institutions honest. Thanks in part to social media, news consumers are increasingly retreating into their own partisan political bubbles, while a flood of fake news muddles the national debate. Solutions may be at hand, however, as new research identifies elements that go into making media that the public finds trustworthy.

As NPR's Ombudsman/Public Editor, Elizabeth Jensen serves as the public’s representative, bringing transparency to matters of journalism and ethics. Over her three decades in the field, Jensen has reported on journalistic decision-making, mergers and acquisitions, content, institutional transformations, the media-politics nexus, and advertising for The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal and numerous others.

Jensen’s Chaplin address marks the 50th year of EWC media programs, which began with the Jefferson Fellowships program for journalists in 1967. The George Chaplin Fellowship in Distinguished Journalism was established in 1986 to honor the leadership and ideals of longtime Honolulu Advertiser Editor-in-chief George Chaplin.

More information can be found here.

Reception to follow. No host cocktails. Aloha attire.

Free and open to the public. Limited seating.

R.S.V.P. (808) 944-7111 / ewcinfo@EastWestCenter.org

Validated parking will be available for $6 in the JCCH parking structure.