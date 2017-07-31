O'ahu North Shore and Kaua'i; KANO drop-outs

HPR-2 service to O'ahu's North Shore and Kaua'i is off. The two main transmitters, damaged by lightning, are at the manufacturer and the repairs are in progress. HPR-1 is operating at reduced power; some listeners may experience static on their signal. * * * An engineer is looking into the cause of the dropouts on KANO in Hilo.

* * * * * * * * * * *

The work on the combined transmitters on Haleakalā is now complete. Full power has been restored to the KKUA 90.7 (HPR-1 News) and KIPM 89.7 (HPR-2 Classical Music) signals. Listeners in the terrain-shielded areas of Maui and West Hawaiʻi should now be receiving these stations loud and clear. We thank these listeners for their patience as we waited for the custom fabrication of specific parts and road clearance to the summit.

Frequencies in other parts of Hawaiʻi island will also likely sound even better than before because of the more direct line-of-sight broadcast made possible by the higher elevation of this new facility.