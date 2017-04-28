Ocean Aid: Funk Legends Ohio Players & Bootsy Collins head to Honolulu and HPR's ATC

Ohio Players' Diamond Williams April 2017 interview feature with HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence

Bootsy Collins April 2017 interview feature with HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence

This Sunday Ocean Aid is happening at the Waikīkī Shell from 4 to 10 p.m., a benefit for ocean preservation, with Ceelo Green, Fishbone, Bootsy Collins and the Ohio Players, among others, plus, it even offers free admission – check lovethesea.org for more details. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence got a chance to speak with longtime Ohio Players drummer Diamond Williams and legendary bassist Bootsy Collins (who was part of James Brown, Parliament/Funkadelic, Bootsy's Rubber Band and numerous related projects) about their incredible lives and this important event.

MORE TO HEAR AND SEE:

Hear the complete interviews:

Ohio Players' Diamond Williams complete April 2017 interview with HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence

Booty Collins complete April 2017 interview with HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence

See the Ohio Players on the classic TV show Midnight Special:

See a classic live video of the Ohio Players' Sweet Sticky Thing:

See a classic live video of Bootsy Collins playing I'd Rather Be With You:

See a classic video of Booty Collins performing live with James Brown on Italian TV: