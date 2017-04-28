Ocean Aid: Funk Legends Ohio Players & Bootsy Collins head to Honolulu and HPR's ATC

This Sunday Ocean Aid is happening at the Waikīkī Shell from 4 to 10 p.m., a benefit for ocean preservation, with Ceelo Green, Fishbone, Bootsy Collins and the Ohio Players, among others, plus, it even offers free admission – check lovethesea.org for more details. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence got a chance to speak with longtime Ohio Players drummer Diamond Williams and legendary bassist Bootsy Collins (who was part of James Brown, Parliament/Funkadelic, Bootsy's Rubber Band and numerous related projects) about their incredible lives and this important event.    

MORE TO HEAR AND SEE:

Hear the complete interviews:

    

See the Ohio Players on the classic TV show Midnight Special:

See a classic live video of the Ohio Players' Sweet Sticky Thing:

See a classic live video of Bootsy Collins playing I'd Rather Be With You:

See a classic video of Booty Collins performing live with James Brown on Italian TV:

    

      

