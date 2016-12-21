One Fish, Two Fish…Obama Fish

By 10 hours ago

Credit Richard L. Pyle/Bishop Museum

Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have named a fish after President Obama.

The Tosanoides Obama was discovered on a NOAA expedition to the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in June.  It’s found around 300 feet of water and is related to the Japanese sea bass.  Randy Kosaki is NOAA’s Deputy Superintendent for Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. He says scientist wanted to recognize the president for enlarging the monument which is now the largest permanent marine protected area on Earth, at 582,578 square miles.

Credit Brian Skerry/National Geographic

Last September, the president was given a picture of the fish that now bears his name during his trip to Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge within the Monument. The photograph was presented to Mr. Obama by famed undersea explorer Sylvia Earle, and the exchange will be featured in the National Geographic film, “Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures” scheduled to be released January 15, 2017. The fish is not the first species to be named after President Obama… he also has a trapdoor spider, a speckled freshwater darter fish, and an extinct lizard.

The study is published in the open-access scientific journal ZooKeys

Tags: 
papahanaumokuakea
Obama
Obama Fish
Tosanoides Obama
NOAA
HPR - 2
hpr news

Related Content

Papahānaumokuākea: At Home in Our Archipelago

By Aug 30, 2016
noe tanigawa
noe tanigawa

 

President Obama is coming to the world conservation congress in Honolulu to herald the creation of the world's largest ecologically protected area, Papahanaumokuakea. The northwestern sweep of Hawai’i’s archipelago is a treasure for biologists, marine scientists, archaeologists, cultural practitioners, naval historians, and others.  HPR’s Noe Tanigawa reports mysterious stone figures are among the items featured in a new exhibit at the Bishop Museum. 

Obama To Create Largest Protected Marine Area on the Planet

By Aug 25, 2016
Lee Gillenwater/The Pew Charitable Trusts
Lee Gillenwater/The Pew Charitable Trusts

President Barack Obama has announced plans to expand the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, more than quadrupling its current size. That will make it the largest marine protected area in the world. The expansion permanently protects thousands of marine species and coral reef systems in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

Ocean Advocates Call for Expansion of Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument

By May 6, 2016
NOAA's National Ocean Service / Flickr
NOAA's National Ocean Service / Flickr

  

A group called Expand Papahānaumokuākea wants President Obama to do one more good deed for Hawai‘i before leaving office.  Last month they sent a request urging the president to support the expansion of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.  The request would extend the sanctuary to the full 200 nautical-mile limit of the Hawaiian Islands’ exclusive economic zone.