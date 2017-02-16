Pacific News Minute: French Presidential Vote in French Polynesia Tantamount to Independence Vote

By 21 minutes ago

Oscar Temaru
Credit Wikimedia Commons

The stakes in April’s Presidential Election in France could include the country’s future in the European Union…one of the leading candidates, Marine Le Pen of the National Front, vows to hold a plebiscite on the issue if she wins…French Pacific Territories participate in the vote and, as we hear from Neal Conan in today’s Pacific News Minute, the stakes in French Polynesia could include independence.


   

At least, that’s what Oscar Temaru says. If he wins the most votes in French Polynesia in the first round of the French Presidential election, he says that’s tantamount to a unilateral declaration of independence. And, as the five time President of French Polynesia, he has to be taken seriously on the local level.

 

France annexed the Kingdom of Tahiti in 1880 and, like many European territories in the Pacific it was placed on the United Nations Decolonization list after World War Two. It was taken off the list in 1947. But over angry French protest, the UN General Assembly voted to put it back on in 2013. Temaru says that his presidential bid is designed to unite a divided people, but the dominant Tapura Hui raatira party opposes independence in general, and Temaru in particular.

 

To get on the Presidential ballot, Temaru needs the signatures of at least 500 elected politicians from at least 30 French Departments or Territories by March 17. He’s already got plenty of signatures, but from just 17 departments so far.

 

Campaigning in France this week, he described the decision to relocate nuclear tests from Algeria to French Polynesia in the 1960s as an act of nuclear racism. If the French consider Charles DeGaulle a hero, he said, Tahitians regard him as a criminal.

Tags: 
Pacific News Minute
French Polynesia
France
Independence
Presidential Election

Related Content

Pacific News Minute: French Polynesia Agrees to “SeaSteading” Proposal to Build A Floating City

By Jan 19, 2017
Wikipedia
Wikipedia

This week, French Polynesia signed a memorandum of understanding with a San Francisco based group to study the engineering and legal support for a floating city.  This is the latest variation in efforts to construct libertarian utopias, free from taxes and government regulations.  We have details from Neal Conan in today’s Pacific News Minute.

Pacific News Minute: President of French Polynesia Alarmed by Outcome of French Presidential Primary

By Nov 29, 2016
Alchetron
Alchetron

While much of the Asia Pacific nervously awaits the change of administration in Washington, leaders in French Polynesia are worried about the outcome of the Republican Presidential primary in France.  More from Neal Conan in the Pacific News Minute.

Pacific News Minute: France, Vanuatu To Discuss Disputed Matthew and Hunter Islands

By Jan 18, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

On a visit to Europe this month, the foreign Minister of Vanuatu has scheduled a meeting in Paris to discuss two remote, unpopulated islands claimed by both countries since 1980.  More on Matthew and Hunter Islands from Neal Conan in the Pacific News Minute.

Pacific News Minute: French PM visits New Caledonia to Prepare for Independence Referendum

By Apr 27, 2016
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

French Prime Minster Manuel Valls is on a three-day visit to New Caledonia.  The French South Pacific Territory is scheduled to hold a referendum on independence in 2018, but what's on the ballot and exactly who's eligible to vote remain to be decided...details from Neal Conan in the Pacific News Minute.