Pacific News Minute: Kim Jong Un Says N. Korea Is Ready To Test A Missile Able To Reach The U.S.

This week, Kim Jong Un said that North Korea is ready to test an intercontinental ballistic missile.  And President-Elect Donald Trump vowed that would never happen. North Korea conducted two nuclear weapons tests and launched about 20 ballistic missiles last year, but, as we hear from Neal Conan in today’s Pacific News Minute, it’s never tested an ICBM.

With it’s Rodong missiles, North Korea can strike all of the South and much of Japan.  It’s Musudan missile can theoretically reach American bases on Okinawa and Guam, but has been unreliable in tests. But Pyongyang did send two small satellites into orbit over the past couple of years, and those three stage launchers represent a big step forward. South Korean Defense officials said a reconfigured version of that Unha rocket could send a warhead of about 1200 pounds as far as seven thousand five hundred miles…far enough to reach the west coast.

But Kim Jong Un clearly wants a missile able to reach New York or Washington.

A year ago, buried in an announcement of sanctions on Iran’s missile program, the U.S. Treasury listed three individuals it said went to North Korea to work on an 80-ton rocket booster. That rivals the engines used by commercial American companies like Space-X.

“You strap four of them together, “ Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies told the New York Times, “and that’s a very healthy ICBM.”

North Korea apparently ground tested one of those engines last September, but has yet to try one on a flight test, much less four strapped together. Any number of other hurdles remain before it can boast of a usable ICBM…many analysts don’t believe it’s able to make a nuclear weapon small enough or robust enough for the job…but it’s clearly making strides.

Asia Minute: Will North Korean Sanctions Work This Time?

The United Nations has hit North Korea with a new round of trade sanctions. The latest action by the Security Council is in response to the country’s last round of nuclear tests—held in September. But whether these moves will be effective is another question. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Pacific News Minute: S. Korea & Japan Agree To Share Intelligence On N. Korea

Amid the political crisis that's engulfed South Korean President Park Geun-hye, the government in Seoul reached a controversial agreement to share intelligence on North Korea with Japan. Opposition leaders accused the government of trying to divert attention from the scandal surrounding the President. we have more from Neal Conan in the Pacific News Minute.

Pacific News Minute: North Korean Missile Tests Present Political and Military Problems

On Monday, as leaders of the G20 gathered in China- North Korea launched three missiles into Japanese waters.  The UN Security Council promptly issued a unanimous condemnation, but as we hear from Neal Conan in the Pacific News Minute- the launch presents difficult political and military problems.

The timing, certainly no coincidence...amounts to a slap at China.  Jeffery Lewis, director of the East Asia Non-proliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies told the Guardian, "They just don't care what the Chinese say anymore."

Asia Minute: Growing Number of Defectors from North Korea

The United Nations Security Council has been meeting about North Korea following that country’s launch of a ballistic missile that reached Japanese waters.  While most headlines about North Korea involve missiles and government rhetoric, there’s also news this week about defectors.  HPR’s Bill Dorman has it in today’s Asia Minute.

South Korea’s government reports the number of North Korean defectors is rising sharply compared to a year ago.  The Seoul Government has a cabinet level “Ministry of Unification”---which tracks these numbers closely.