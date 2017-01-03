Pacific News Minute: Tensions Build in Australian Detention Camp on Manus Island

By 42 minutes ago

Credit Wikipedia Commons

In 2016, after Papua New Guinea’s supreme court ruled that the Australian offshore detention camp on Manus Island was unconstitutional, hopes rose that the  nearly 900 asylum seekers there would be transferred to Australia… or to Nauru… or most recently, to the United States.  But as another year begins with no change in sight, tensions are building at the remote camp…more from Neal Conan in today’s Pacific News Minute.

On New Year’s Eve, two Iranian men said they were beaten by 10 police officers, held for 36 hours without food, water or medical treatment.  They deny charges that they were drunk and disorderly. The day before, award winning cartoonist Ali was told his claim for asylum had been rejected and that he must return to his native Iran, even though he suffers from mental illness and Iran refuses repatriation to asylum seekers with mental illness.  On Christmas, detainees briefly took over their compounds to protest the death of 27 year old Faysal Ishak Ahmed. The Sudanese refugee had been medivaced to a hospital in Brisbane.  Officials said he died there from head injuries suffered in a fall.  His fellow detainees said he’d collapsed in the latest in a series of seizures they said had been ignored.

Manus is the largest of the Admiralty Islands; a major American Naval base during the Second World War, taken over by Australia afterwards, now a remote part of Papua New Guinea.  It’s Member of Parliament, Ronnie Knight, told ABC radio that inadequate medical facilities and hopelessness contribute to rising frustration. “Our hopes were pinned on this American deal“ Knight said, referring to an agreement to send at least some refugees to the US. “Now I can see that’s probably just more propaganda to keep people placid and just while the time away.”

Tags: 
Manus
Australia
Pacific News Minute
HPR - 2
hpr news

Related Content

Pacific News Minute: Australia Agrees to Close Manus Island Detention Camp

By Aug 18, 2016
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

And now an update in a story we've been following.  Australia agreed earlier today to close its immigration detention camp on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea. 854 men live there under prison-like conditions, many for more than three years, but there are no details on their future.  We have more from Neal Conan in the Pacific News Minute.

Pacific News Minute: Australian Gov Blames Migrant Advocates for Provoking Self-Immolation Protests

By May 4, 2016
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

Yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull set national elections for July second.  The budget and the economy are expected to be the big issues, but immigration policy will be important too, especially after two asylum seekers set themselves on fire as a protest.  We have more on that, from Neal Conan in the Pacific News Minute.

Pacific News Minute: Miserable Migrants on Manus, One of Australia's Off-Shore Detention

By Feb 15, 2016
Global Panorama / Flickr
Global Panorama / Flickr

In Australia, protests continue over the government's plan to return 268 asylum seekers to an off-shore detention camp in the Pacific island nation of Nauru.  Doctors at a hospital in Brisbane refuse to discharge a one year old baby known as Asha until what they call a suitable home environment is identified.  But while most attention has focused on the plight of migrants in Nauru, Australia operates another, even bigger detention camp on a remote island in Papua New Guinea.  More from Neal Conan in the Pacific News Minute.