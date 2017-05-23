Pacific News Minute: Tonga Reform: Democracy or “Power Grab”?

Coat of Arms of Tonga
Credit Wikimedia Commons

In Tonga, a constitutional amendment proposes to transfer more power from the King to the Prime Minister. Democratic reform, according to its supporters; critics call it a power grab. More from Neal Conan in today’s Pacific News Minute.

 


Over the past ten years, Polynesia’s only monarchy has voluntarily ceded power to the elected government, but the King and the Privy Council still retain the power to name senior officials including the police commissioner and the attorney general. The amendment proposed by Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva would transfer those appointments to the government. 

 

 Former Justice Minister Clive Edwards told Radio New Zealand International that the issue wasn’t democracy, but power. “They want control and they want absolute power,” he said, “All under the control of the prime minister.”

 

Prime Minister Pohiva has also been criticized for a purge at the state broadcaster, the Tonga Broadcasting Commission, or TBC, which he described as an “enemy of the government.” “Radio Tonga and Television Tonga’s main role is best to facilitate government,” he said, “That doesn’t mean that government stops TBC from criticizing government, but it must…do it in a way that is not malicious.”

  

With that, the prime minister forced the Chair of the TBC to resign and fired the general manager.

 

In a letter to the King, Paul Thompson, President of an international association of Public Broadcasters called the Public Media Alliance, described the dismissals as “unfortunate.”

 

“I call on everyone to take a breath and just make sure they protect and enhance the editorial independence of the broadcaster.”

Related Content

Pacific News Minute: 18 Tons of Plastic Pollute Beaches of a Remote, Uninhabited Island

By May 17, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

A tiny, uninhabited island in the south Pacific is, according to scientists, “the most polluted, most remote island in the whole world.” More on Henderson Island from Neal Conan in today’s Pacific News Minute.

Pacific News Minute: PNG Announces Plan to Close Australian Detention Center on Manus Island

By May 16, 2017
Flickr / theglobalpanorama
Flickr / theglobalpanorama

The government of Papua New Guinea announced plans to close and demolish the controversial Australian Detention camp on Manus Island. About 900 men have been held there without charge for four years after trying to get to Australia by boat. We have more from Neal Conan in today’s Pacific News Minute.

Pacific News Minute: Nauru Collateral Damage in U.S.-Russian Dispute

By May 11, 2017
Simple Wikipedia
Simple Wikipedia

The complicated politics of the former Soviet Union don’t often affect the South Pacific, but two disputed territories that broke away from Georgia are about to cause headaches in the impoverished and far off island nation of Nauru. Neal Conan unravels the diplomatic knot in today’s Pacific News Minute.