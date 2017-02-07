Pacific News Minute: Tumultuous Week in U.S.-Australian Relations Over Immigration Deal

By 33 minutes ago

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
Credit Wikimedia Commons

After a week of leaks, tweets, phone calls and high level meetings, it looks as if The Trump Administration will honor an agreement with Australia to take in as many as 1,250 refugees held on the Pacific Islands of Nauru and Manus…more from Neal Conan in Today’s Pacific News Minute.


   

This all goes back to a now notorious phone call between President Trump and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

 

According to a transcript leaked to the Washington Post, the conversation grew heated when Prime Minister Turnbull asked the President to uphold the refugee deal struck in the last weeks of the Obama Administration.
 

Trump reportedly accused Turnbull of trying to export the next Boston Bombers, complained that such a deal would kill him politically, and hung up after just 25 minutes, saying that, after talks with a string of foreign leaders that day, his conversation with the Australian Prime Minister had been the “Worst by far.”

 

Later, in a tweet, President Trump said he would have to review what he called a “dumb deal,” but the tone calmed down a bit after Australian Ambassador Joe Hockey met with senior White House staff. At last word, the agreement will go ahead even though the President still doesn’t like it.

 

Prime Minister Turnbull acknowledged what he described a frank and forthright exchange but said Trump had not hung up on him. He vowed that he’d made no promises of Australian military support in exchange for the deal, and didn’t mind that White House Press secretary Sean Spicer repeatedly referred to him as “Trumbull.” In fact, Turnbull told a news conference, “This has been a very good week for Australia.”

 

Most news analysts describe it as the lowest point in the alliance since Prime Minister Gough Whitlam abruptly pulled Australian troops out of Vietnam in 1973.

Tags: 
Pacific News Minute
Australia
Nauru
Manus
Refugee
detention camps
U.S.
hpr news

Related Content

Asia Minute: Australia’s Jellyfish Invasion

By Feb 3, 2017
Charlotte Lawson / Facebook
Charlotte Lawson / Facebook

We’re a little more than two weeks away from the next expected arrival of box jellyfish to Hawai‘i’s beaches. The jellyfish usually show up in larger numbers here nine days after a full moon. But that’s nothing compared to what’s been going on lately in Australia. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Pacific News Minute: Nauru Refuses Visas to Australian, Danish Politicians and Australian Media

By Sep 7, 2016
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

Yesterday, an independent Australian Member of Parliament named Andrew Wilkie said his application to visit the island nation of Nauru has been refused.  That makes him just the latest prospective visitor to be denied.  Nauru rejected applications from an Australian Senator and from a delegation of Danish MPs in the past few weeks...we have more from Neal Conan in the Pacific News Minute.

Asia Minute: Controversy of Australia Day

By Jan 26, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Today is a national holiday in Australia. In fact, it is called “Australia Day,” and it is an anniversary that comes with controversy. HPR’s Bill Dorman explains in today’s Asia Minute.

Pacific News Minute: Tensions Build in Australian Detention Camp on Manus Island

By Jan 3, 2017
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

In 2016, after Papua New Guinea’s supreme court ruled that the Australian offshore detention camp on Manus Island was unconstitutional, hopes rose that the  nearly 900 asylum seekers there would be transferred to Australia… or to Nauru… or most recently, to the United States.  But as another year begins with no change in sight, tensions are building at the remote camp…more from Neal Conan in today’s Pacific News Minute.