Pacific News Minute: West Papuans Charged with Treason after Organizing Protest for Independence

By 3 hours ago

Credit AK Rockefeller / Flickr

On Monday, Indonesian authorities arrested more than five hundred protesters in West Papua. Most were released the same day, but now there’s news that two activists have been charged with treason, which is punishable by up to fifteen years in prison. We have more from Neal Conan in today’s Pacific News Minute.

On December 19th, 1961, Indonesia’s President Sukarno sent troops to annex the western half of New Guinea, amid the collapse of the Dutch colonial empire.  55 years later, an independence movement in what’s now known as West Papua, charges that Indonesia seized the territory illegally and demands a UN plebiscite.  Monday’s demonstrations in 14 cities were just the latest in a long series.  By one count, more than five thousand people have been arrested at peaceful demonstrations this year alone.  Indonesia regards calls for self-determination as treasonous separatism, and lawyer Gustaf Gawer told the Jakarta Post that his clients, Hosea Yemo and Ismael Alua now face allegations of treason and provoking others to commit treason. The two are members of the West Papua National Committee, which helped organize the protests.

The issue of West Papua has paralyzed the Melanesian Spearhead Group, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and the Kanak Liberation Front of New Caledonia want full membership for West Papua’s United Liberation Movement, while Fiji and Papua New Guinea back Indonesia. This week, MSG foreign Ministers are meeting in Port Vila after a summit meeting to decide the issue was postponed yet again. Vanuatu’s Prime Minister, Charlot Salwai told West Papuan activists that Vanuatu cannot be completely free of its colonial bondage, until all of Melanesia is free.

Tags: 
West Papua
HPR - 2
hpr news
Pacific News Minute

Related Content

Pacific News Minute: Melanesian Spearhead Group Defers Decision on West Papua

By Jul 21, 2016
AK Rockefeller / Flickr
AK Rockefeller / Flickr

A week ago, as leaders of the Melanesian Spearhead Group gathered in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, it looked like they were ready to make an historic decision on the status of West Papua.  But after a closed door meeting that lasted late into the evening, the summit postponed the decision for three months...we have details from Neal Conan in the Pacific News Minute.

Pacific News Minute: Melanesian Spearhead Summit Postponed as Deep Split Emerges Over West Papua

By May 5, 2016
AK Rockefeller / Flickr
AK Rockefeller / Flickr

Reports from West Papua say that nearly all of the 1,700 protesters arrested earlier this week have been released.  There were rallies in all the major cities in support of the United Liberation Movement, which has been pushing for a referendum on independence from Indonesia...we have more from Neal Conan in the Pacific News Minute.

Pacific News Minute: Indonesia's Diplomatic Effort to Suppress Support for West Papuan Independence

By Apr 5, 2016
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

A senior Indonesian official's tour through Melanesian countries has stirred up controversy after officials in Jakarta described it as an effort to suppress regional support for the independence movement in West Papua.  More on the minister's reception from Neal Conan in the Pacific News Minute.