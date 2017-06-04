Pro-Trump Rally In Portland Is A Flash Point Between Opposing Groups

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

We are going to head now to Portland, Ore., where people are still grappling with the murders that took place aboard a public train last week. Three men were stabbed, two of them fatally. Witnesses are quoted as saying the men were defending two teenagers from someone who was, according to authorities, screaming anti-Muslim insults.

Now a rally in support of President Donald Trump that had already been scheduled for this weekend has become a flashpoint between opposing groups, some of whom say the right is inciting violence and others who say the left is suppressing free speech. Amelia Templeton is with member station Oregon Public Broadcasting. She covered the rally and the counterprotests today. We caught up with her in downtown Portland just as the rally was getting underway. I started by asking what she was seeing and hearing.

AMELIA TEMPLETON, BYLINE: I am just at the edge of a brick plaza where hundreds of conservatives wearing make-America-great-again hats and waving flags have gathered. And they are surrounded on three sides by three different counterprotests. And right now, there's a police tape that's essentially separating the groups and a thick line of police officers dressed in riot gear that are standing between the main group of Trump supporters and the largest group of sort of black bloc - dressed in black - young liberals on the other side. And today, so far, it's been remarkably peaceful.

MARTIN: Well, who is behind this Trump free speech rally? Can you tell us who's behind it, and what do they say they want? And what was their purpose in organizing it to begin with?

TEMPLETON: The rally was organized by a man named Joey Gibson from Vancouver, Wash., near Portland. And Gibson told me that he attended the Republican National Convention last year, became an activist after that and decided that conservatives, libertarians, the alt-right, that they need a street presence that can really match protesters on the left.

And so this event today, it's attracted a lot of local people from all parts of Oregon, from Portland suburbs. But it's also attracted this national contingent of these sort of alt-right street figures, people like Kyle Chapman, for example. And they've become these sort of online celebrities by going from city to city and fighting liberals in places like Berkeley and New Orleans.

MARTIN: Now, the protest seems to have really touched a nerve. Was it always this way or is there something different now after the attack on the train?

TEMPLETON: I think it was always kind of provocative. Portland is one of the West Coast's most liberal cities. But the murders last week really changed the atmosphere here. The suspect in the murders had attended Gibson's last rally. And during his arraignment this week, he sort of parroted language that the alt-right uses shouting free speech or die and death to anti-fascists. And so that made this particularly sensitive. And then on the flip side, people on the right said, why can't we have a pro-Donald Trump rally in Portland? And the efforts to suppress this just prove our point about how our speech isn't welcome.

MARTIN: Is it, in fact, a pro-Donald Trump rally? Is it mainly pro-Trump, or is it anti-other-people?

TEMPLETON: I have encountered a wide variety of different opinions. I would say it's largely pro-Trump. There are some people who sounds like they're speaking in coded language about American values and who's American. And there are some large signs that say things like, if you're here illegally, go back home, so arguably, against other people. But I've also met, you know, some grandmothers who just say they're here because they're fans of Donald Trump. And I even met one young gay man who is in the pro-Trump group...

TEMPLETON: ...Who said he's supporting free speech.

MARTIN: All right. That's Oregon Public Broadcasting Amelia Templeton. She spoke with us from downtown Portland where she's been covering both sides of these rallies, as she said.

