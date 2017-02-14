Proponents for Decriminalization of Prostitution Want To Be Heard

Decriminalize Prostitution
Credit Wayne Yoshioka

There’s one bill before the legislature this session that is focusing on an alternative to criminalizing prostitution.   As HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka reports, proponents of the measure just want to be heard. 

Tags: 
HPR2
news
decriminalize prostitution
Harm Reduction