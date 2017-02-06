Public Education Surcharge Bills Advance in Legislature

25 minutes ago

Maui special education teacher, Justin Huey, testifies before the Senate Education Committee on the proposed education surcharge bills.
Credit Wayne Yoshioka

A number of bills to tax investors and tourists to improve public education are advancing through the legislature.   HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka reports. 

