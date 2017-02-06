Public Education Surcharge Bills Advance in Legislature By Wayne Yoshioka • 25 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Maui special education teacher, Justin Huey, testifies before the Senate Education Committee on the proposed education surcharge bills. Credit Wayne Yoshioka Listen Listening... / 3:40 Education Surcharge Bills A number of bills to tax investors and tourists to improve public education are advancing through the legislature. HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka reports. Tags: HPR2newsPublic Education Surcharge BillsHSTATweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.