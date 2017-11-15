Pure Harp with Harpist/Singer/Songwriter Momi Riley in Atherton, December 2

On Saturday, December 2, record label Aloha Got Soul presents Hawaiʻi Island harpist/singer/songwriter Momi Riley in the intimate setting of HPR’s Atherton Studio. Riley first recorded her original songs on a pair of albums released more than three decades ago. Even then, her sound was recognized as totally unique. Her voice is angelic and her lyrics poetic; her music borrows from jazz, Hawaiian, rock and folk traditions.



Reservations may be made online at www.hprtickets.org or by calling the station (955-8821) during regular business hours. Tickets are $25 general, $20 for HPR members, and $15 for students with ID. The Atherton Studio is located at Hawaiʻi Public Radio, 738 Kāheka Street. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.; music begins at 7:30 p.m.



Riley has said, “I think music could save the world, and I think aloha could too.” Her two albums, Borne in a Faint Streak of Light and Share the Light, were recorded in Hawaiʻi in with full backing bands, including local talents Kapono Beamer, D.J. Pratt (Kalapana), Kevin I., Brother Noland, Peter Hernandez, and Jerry Byrd. Those LPs are now prized collector items.



Aloha Got Soul owner Roger Bong discovered Riley’s talent in 2010, and connected with her five years later when she responded to his blog post. The mission of Aloha Got Soul is to bring to the surface rare and relatively unknown music of Hawaiʻi.

Bong writes, "The message Momi brings through song remains as powerful as I’m sure it did in the 1980s — and in our world today, where turmoil, tension, and distrust have overcome our lives day-in day-out, Momi’s words of wisdom, her sharing of the light, resonate more strongly than it might have since its inception forty years ago."



About the artist

Born in 1956 to a plantation doctor and native Hawaiian mother, Momi Riley was raised in Laupahoehoe, Hawaiʻi. She discovered the harp early on and played throughout her school career, graduating from the Hawaii School for Girls at La Pietra in 1974.



Riley sat in the second soprano section alongside her mother and aunt, Irmgard Aluli, in the Prince Kuhio Civic Club. She later opened for Kalapana at their record-breaking Waikiki Shell concert, with 11,000 people in attendance.



In the late seventies, Riley moved to Colorado, but returned to the islands in 1979 to record her first album, Borne in a Faint Streak of Light. Her second record, Share The Light, was released in 1986 and was followed by a short tour in Japan two years later.



Riley's music is inspired by artists like Alice Coltrane, Joni Mitchell, and her aunt, Irmgard Aluli. She currently lives in Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi.

