Raphael & Wilkinson Pay Tribute to Jazz Greats, Atherton Studio, January 14

Jazz veterans Lenore Raphael and Wayne Wilkinson return to the islands to warm up HPR's Atherton Studio Winter Season. On January 14 at 7:30 p.m., pianist Raphael and guitarist Wilkinson pay tribute to jazz giants Oscar Peterson and Joe Pass with a program of jazz standards and some of Raphael's original compositions. Many of the evening's featured tunes were previously recorded by Raphael and Wilkinson and a CD signing with the artists will conclude the Atherton event.

Reservations may be made online at www.hprtickets.org or by calling the station (955-8821) during regular business hours. Tickets are $30 general, $25 for HPR members, and $15 for students with ID; service fees are applied to online orders. The Atherton Studio is located at Hawaiʻi Public Radio, 738 Kāheka Street. Doors open a half hour before the performance. Advance ticket purchase strongly encouraged as the house is frequently sold out before the performance date.

About the artists

Lenore Raphael is an internationally renowned jazz pianist, Steinway artist, radio host, and jazz teacher. She has performed in and, in many cases, sold out major jazz clubs and festivals, including Dizzy's at Jazz At Lincoln Center (three times), The Blue Note (NYC), Birdland (NYC), Ottawa International Jazz Festival, The Tel Aviv Jazz Festival, The London Jazz festival, Ronnie Scott's in London, The S.S. Oosterdam jazz cruise, and many more. She was one of three featured internationally renowned Steinway pianists at the Joy of Jazz Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa. Raphael also performed to sold-out audiences in April 2014 at the Casa Da Musica in Porto Portugal and at The Broward Center for the Arts Amaturo theater in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She has toured in England and Europe and Israel as well as all over the USA.

Her 2012 album "Love Notes," a tribute to Oscar Peterson, was voted by the BBC as best international jazz recording for 2013.

She also hosts her own radio show “Lenore Raphael’s Jazz Spot” on www.purejazzradio.org, www.jazzlondonradio.com, and www.radiooverberg.co.za in South Africa.

Wayne Wilkinson has performed and toured across the country and internationally for over four decades. Throughout his career, he has been fortunate to share the stage with iconic jazz musicians and world class performers. As the guitarist for the premier Air Force Jazz Ensembles “The Airmen of Note” in Washington, D.C. and the "Falconaires" in Colorado Springs, Colorado, he performed for presidents and other dignitaries at venues, including the White House, Carnegie Hall, and major jazz and music festivals.

Wilkinson is a Benedetto Jazz Guitar Artist and is on faculty at the nationally accredited Colorado Springs Conservatory where he helped establish the Jazz program. He is also is an adjunct professor for Jazz Guitar at Colorado State University - Pueblo, and conducts master classes and clinics.

Read original press release here.