The Real Deal-Friday December 23 2016 (Chet Baker)

Charlie Parker, "Irresistible You," Inglewood Jam (Time Is)

Gerry Mulligan, "Bernie's Tune," Original Quartet with Chet Baker (Pacific Jazz)

Gerry Mulligan, "Freeway," Original Quartet with Chet Baker (Pacific Jazz)

Gerry Mulligan, "Aren't You Glad You're You," Original Quartet with Chet Baker (Pacific Jazz)

Gerry Mulligan, "My Funny Valentine," Original Quartet with Chet Baker (Pacific Jazz)

Chet Baker, "Maid in Mexico," Quartet Featuring Russ Freeman (Pacific Jazz)

Chet Baker, "Russ Job," Quartet Featuring Russ Freeman (Pacific Jazz)

Chet Baker, "Band Aid," Quartet Featuring Russ Freeman (Pacific Jazz)

Chet Baker, "The Thrill Is Gone," Quartet Featuring Russ Freeman (Pacific Jazz)

Chet Baker, "Bea's Flat," Quartet Featuring Russ Freeman (Pacific Jazz)

Chet Baker, "I Fall in Love Too Easily," Quartet Featuring Russ Freeman (Pacific Jazz)

Chet Baker, "Sad Walk," In Paris, Vol. 1 (Emarcy)

Chet Baker, "Love Nest," Quartet: Russ Freeman and Chet Baker (Pacific Jazz)

Chet Baker, "Over the Rainbow," The Italian Sessions (Bluebird)

Chet Baker, "Fine and Dandy," Lonely Star (Prestige)

Chet Baker, "Once Upon a Summertime," Once Upon a Summertime (Galaxy/OJC)

Chet Baker, "In Your Own Sweet Way," Someday My Prince Will Come (Steeplechase)

Charlie Haden, "Conception," Silence (Soul Note)

Chet Baker, "Everytime We Say Goodbye," Let's Get Lost (Novus/BMG)

Chet Baker, "Look for the Silver Lining," My Favorite Songs, Vol. 1 (Enja)