The Real Deal-Friday December 30 2016 (Eyarb's Hard Bop)

Sonny Rollins, "Why Don't I," Vol. 2 (Blue Note)

Lee Morgan, "C.T.A.," Candy (Blue Note)

Jimmy Smith, "J.O.S.," House Party (Blue Note)

Horace Silver, "Yeah!" Horace-scope (Blue Note)

Wayne Shorter, "Down in the Depths," Introducing (Koch/Vee-Jay)

Duke Jordan, "Split Quick," Flight to Jordan (Blue Note)

Stanley Turrentine, "Tin Tin Deo," Look Out! (Blue Note)

Hank Mobley, "Hank's Other Soul," Another Workout (Blue Note)

Dexter Gordon, "Love for Sale," Go (Blue Note)

Grant Green, "Grantstand," Grantstand (Blue Note)

Jackie McLean, "Two for One," Tippin' the Scales (Blue Note)

Freddie Hubbard, "Body and Soul," Here to Stay (Blue Note)

Kenny Drew, "Undercurrent," Undercurrent (Blue Note)

Duke Pearson, "Fly Little Bird Fly," Wahoo! (Blue Note)