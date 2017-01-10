The Real Deal-Friday January 6 2017 (From the Deep)

FROM THE DEEP

Yussef Kamaal, "Black Focus," Black Focus (Brownswood)

William Parker, "Sand Shadow," Quartet (Sesc)

William Parker, "Parallel Paragraph," Quartet (Sesc)

Sons of Kemet, "Tiger," Lest We Forget What We Came Here to Do (Naim)

Shabaka Hutchings & the Ancestors, "The Sea," Wisdom of Elders (Brownswood)

The Heliocentrics, "The Pit," From the Deep (Now-Again)

Pharoah Sanders, "After the Morning," Africa (Timeless)

John Coltrane, "Love," First Meditations (Impulse)

John Coltrane, "Compassion," First Meditations (Impulse)

John Coltrane, "Joy," First Meditations (Impulse)

John Coltrane, "Consequences," First Meditations (Impulse)

John Coltrane, "Serenity," First Meditations (Impulse)

Shabaka Hutchings & the Ancestors, "Joyous," Wisdom of Elders (Brownswood)