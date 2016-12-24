The Real Deal-Saturday December 24 2016 (The Yule Deal)

Dick Wellstood, "Jingle Bells," Live at Hanratty's (Chazz Jazz)

Bessie Smith, "At the Christmas Ball," Complete, Vol. 2 (Columbia)

James P. Johnson, "Snowy Morning Blues," 1921-1928 (Classics)

Benny Goodman & His Orchestra, "Jingle Bells," The Birth of Swing (Bluebird)

Count Basie & His Orch., "Good Morning Blues" (Take 2), Complete Decca Recordings (Decca)

Fats Waller & His Rhythm, "Swingin' Them Jingle Bells" (vocal), Early Years, Pt. 3: Fractious Fingering (Bluebird/RCA)

Lionel Hampton & His Orch., "Gin for Christmas," Tempo and Swing (Bluebird/RCA)

John Kirby & His Orch., "Bounce of the Sugar Plum Fairy," 1939-1941 (Classics)

Woody Herman & His Orch., "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" Blowin' Up a Storm: Columbia Years 1945-47 (Columbia)

Claude Thornhill & His Orch., "Snowfall," Best of the Big Bands (Columbia)

Nat "King" Cole Trio, "The Christmas Song," Complete Capitol Trio Recordings (Mosaic)

Charlie Parker & His All Stars, "White Christmas," Bird at the Roost: Savoy Years, Vol. 2 (Savoy)

Leo Watson with the Vic Dickenson Quintet, "Jingle Bells," Original Scat Man (Indigo)

Babs Gonzalez, "Be-Bop Santa Claus," Hipsters' Holiday (Rhino)

Dexter Gordon-Wardell Gray Quintet, "Jingle Jangle Jump," Citizens Bop (Black Lion)

Billie Holiday, "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," Stay with Me (Verve)

Pearl Bailey & Hot Lips Page, "Baby It's Cold Outside," Hot Lips Page: 1946-1950 (Classics)

John Coltrane, "Greensleeves" (11/2/61), Complete Village Vanguard Sessions (Impulse)

Roland Kirk Quartet, "We Free Kings," We Free Kings (Mercury)

Nat "King" Cole, "Christmas greeting," Programming Aids from Capitol (Capitol)

John Sheridan's Dream Band, "Cool Yule," Hooray for Christmas! (Arbors)

Lord Buckley, "Scrooge," Bad Rapping of the Marquis de Sade (Blue Note)

Pharoah Sanders, "The Christmas Song," Prayer Before Dawn (Theresa)

Carla Bley, "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear," Carla's Christmas Carols (WATT)

Louis Armstrong, "The Night Before Christmas (A Poem)," Stash Christmas Album (Stash)

Don Tiki, "Carol of the Bells," Hot Lava Holiday Songs (Taboo)