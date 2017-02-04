Related Program: 
The Real Deal with Seth Markow

The Real Deal-Saturday February 4 2017 (John Stubblefield)

John Stubblefield, "Serenade to the Mother Land," Bushman Song (Enja)

Kip Hanrahan, "Nocturnal Heart (Coração Noturno for John Stubblefield)," Desire Develops an Edge (American Clavé)

John Stubblefield, "East Side - West Side," Bushman Song (Enja)

John Stubblefield, "Blood Count," Confessin' (Soul Note)

Abdullah Ibrahim & Ekaya, "Sweet Samba," African River (Enja)

Kenny Barron, "Once Upon a Time," Quickstep (Enja)

John Stubblefield, "Here and There," Morning Song (Enja)

Victor Lewis, "Family Portrait," Family Portrait (Audioquest)

McCoy Tyner Big Band, "Blues on the Corner," Journey (Verve)

John Stubblefield, "In a Sentimental Mood," Morning Song (Enja)

Larry Willis Sextet, "Wayman's Way," A Tribute to Someone (Audioquest)

John Stubblefield, "Montauk," Countin' on the Blues (Enja)

Mingus Big Band, "Pedal Point Blues," I Am Three (Sunnyside)